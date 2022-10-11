Scott Nixon

Will Sheldon's Scott Nixon have more than 18 catches for 205 yards like he did last Friday against Elk Grove? The Huskies play at Davis this weekend. Send in your guesses to the weekly Citizen Football Pickem Contest.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

Last week we had a first-time winner, Melinda Ju.  She had a perfect score guessing all the correct winners of the Week Seven games. Melinda had tied two-time defending champion Mike Costa with the 100% ballot, but Melinda's tiebreaking guess of 66 points combined between Sheldon and Elk Grove last Friday was closest to the actual total of 75 points.

You can be this week's winner of a gift card to Leatherby's if you can correctly email us who you think will win these games this week:

Bradshaw Christian vs. Liberty Ranch

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Jesuit

Florin vs. Johnson

Laguna Creek vs. McClatchy

Pleasant Grove vs. Elk Grove (Thurs.)

Sheldon vs. Davis

Tiebreaker - give us the total points scored in the Bradshaw/Liberty Ranch game.

email your guess by Thursday at 7 p.m. to egsports@valleyoakpress.com

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.