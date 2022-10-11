Last week we had a first-time winner, Melinda Ju. She had a perfect score guessing all the correct winners of the Week Seven games. Melinda had tied two-time defending champion Mike Costa with the 100% ballot, but Melinda's tiebreaking guess of 66 points combined between Sheldon and Elk Grove last Friday was closest to the actual total of 75 points.
You can be this week's winner of a gift card to Leatherby's if you can correctly email us who you think will win these games this week:
Bradshaw Christian vs. Liberty Ranch
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Jesuit
Florin vs. Johnson
Laguna Creek vs. McClatchy
Pleasant Grove vs. Elk Grove (Thurs.)
Sheldon vs. Davis
Tiebreaker - give us the total points scored in the Bradshaw/Liberty Ranch game.
email your guess by Thursday at 7 p.m. to egsports@valleyoakpress.com
