Prognosticators! Let's see how many of the winners of these games you guess correctly! The person with the most correct games gets a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove. Ties are broken by coming the closest to the total number of points scored in a specified game without going over.
Here are this week's games:
High School Games
Bradshaw Chr. vs. Ygnacio Valley
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Davis
Florin vs. Valley
Franklin vs. Sheldon
Laguna Creek vs. River City
Monterey Trail vs. Kennedy
Pleasant Grove vs. Jesuit
College Games
San Mateo vs. American River
Coll. Of Siskiyous vs. Sacramento City
Weber St. vs. UC-Davis
Sacramento St. vs. Colorado St.
Tiebreaker: What will be the total points in Franklin/Sheldon game?
email your predictions to: egsports@valleyoakpress.com
by Friday at 5 p.m.
The winner receives a gift card from Leatherby's!
Last week's celebrity prognosticators' records:
Dustin Monday 9-1
Matt Winn 8-2
John Hull 8-2
Jon Ussery 8-2
Joe Davidson 8-2
Rob Rinaldi 8-2
Bill Kapp 7-3
