Bradshaw Christian

 Photo by Ray Iaea

Prognosticators! Let's see how many of the winners of these games you guess correctly! The person with the most correct games gets a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove. Ties are broken by coming the closest to the total number of points scored in a specified game without going over.

Here are this week's games:

High School Games

Bradshaw Chr. vs. Ygnacio Valley

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Davis

Florin vs. Valley

Franklin vs. Sheldon

Laguna Creek vs. River City

Monterey Trail vs. Kennedy

Pleasant Grove vs. Jesuit

College Games

San Mateo vs. American River

Coll. Of Siskiyous vs. Sacramento City

Weber St. vs. UC-Davis

Sacramento St. vs. Colorado St.

 Tiebreaker: What will be the total points in Franklin/Sheldon game?

email your predictions to: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

by Friday at 5 p.m.

The winner receives a gift card from Leatherby's!

Last week's celebrity prognosticators' records:

Dustin Monday 9-1

Matt Winn        8-2

John Hull         8-2

Jon Ussery       8-2

Joe Davidson    8-2

Rob Rinaldi      8-2

Bill Kapp          7-3

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG