After Franklin outscored Elk Grove 19-1 in the first two games in this rivalries’ Delta League series, you had to know game three was going to be much tighter. Add in a little emotion from everyone involved and the Wildcats’ 7-6, 8-inning win in the series finale was one to remember for players and fans alike.
“It’s the third game of the series and we struggled in the first two and, you know, we came out fired up,” Elk Grove coach Joe Bellotti said. “But they are a really good team and we had the opportunities to put it away and we didn’t do it.”
Elk Grove’s bats came out first in this contest, scoring six times in the second inning after Nolan Stevens stroked an RBI double in the first inning for Franklin (17-4). For the Herd, Ethan Groves’ groundball error knocked in two runs, Cy Peterson drove in another run on a double. With the bases loaded Franklin starter Jordy Lopez walked Tanner McDonell to make it 5-1. Coach Bryan Kilby went to the bullpen for sophomore Derek Wood. He threw a wild pitch that plated Eddie Fines but then proceeded to strike out Ned Frutchey and coax Chase Groves into an infield pop-up to end the inning.
From there Wood, a transfer from Bradshaw Christian, shut the door on the Thundering Herd, allowing just three hits while striking out six in his six innings of relief work.
Then, the Wildcats pecked away scoring a run in the third and then in the fourth inning came some real drama. Derek Pham led off with a double. Herd starter Russ Pettis then fanned Jaydn Ramos and got T Johnson to ground out to Fines at shortstop. Pham went to third on the play. What happened next can be left up to various observations by coaches, players and fans. Pham appeared to get caught off third base in a rundown. Just as the final tag was being placed on Pham and Elk Grove players were running off the field, thinking it was the third out of the fourth inning. But, up steps the home plate umpire to call Pham safe because, as was explained to Bellotti, Elk Grove catcher Evan Gentil had called time out just prior to the throw to third to start the pickle. Franklin coach Bryan Kilby breathed a sigh of relief.
“Our guys were competing,” he said. “From there we just picked away. We weren’t going to hit a five-run home run there. We chipped away at it getting a run or two each inning.”
Franklin took advantage of the new life with a walk to Lopez, followed by Steven’s two-run single. The inning ended with Elk Grove leading by two runs, as opposed to what the Herd faithful thought should have been a four run advantage.
After Dylan Minnatee’s fly ball out to end the fourth inning for Franklin, the base umpire trotted towards the Elk Grove dugout, finger in the air and hollering he was ejecting one of the Herd players. The ump claimed an opinionated remark was targeted towards him which dumbfounded all the Elk Grove bench. The player claimed it wasn’t directed towards the umpire, but the ump didn’t see it that way. In the midst of the ensuing argument as emotions ran high, an Elk Grove coach was tossed as well and Bellotti was instructed to stay in the dugout and not leave.
From there the momentum swung Franklin’s direction. Stevens clobbered a two-out solo home run, his second of the season, in the sixth inning to pull within 6-5. Pham knocked in the tying run in the seventh inning with two outs off reliever Cody Pinckney.
Elk Grove had the winning run at third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh but Frutchey’s screaming line drive was grabbed in a drawn-in infield by Pham. And Ethan Groves grounded out to send the game to the 8th inning.
The eventual game winner came with one out and two on in the Wildcats’ eighth. Minnatee hit a ground ball to Fines who tossed to Martin at second and his relay was just a bit late to get Minnatee and end the inning. Pinch runner Zach McCargar scored from second on the play to make it 7-6.
Jason Harris picked up the save allowing just one walk by Elk Grove in the bottom of the 8th.
With the win Franklin entrenched themselves atop the Delta League with an 11-1 record. They are now 17-4.
After starting the season 12-1, Elk Grove has now lost six of its last seven games and is 13-7, 9-3 in Delta League play.
Notes…
Elk Grove plays Saturday in the Albie Swingin’ benefit game against De LaSalle. It’s an annual benefit for breast cancer research. This is a game the Thundering Herd has participated in for many years. The Herd will have a bye week to follow before it wraps up its Delta League schedule with three-game series against Davis and Jesuit.
Kilby is quite pleased with the three-game sweep of the Herd where the Wildcats outscored Elk Grove, 26-7.
“In game one Nic Abraham was the story,” he said. “In game two Nolan threw a great game. We’ve got (Cosumnes Oaks) next week and they can be tough. They beat us once last year and then (Pleasant Grove). Coach (Chris) Terry has them playing real well.”
Wood picked up the win in relief, his first as a Franklin Wildcat. A year ago he was one of Kurt Takahashi’s top pitchers at Bradshaw Christian en route to the Pride’s Division IV NorCal Championship. Now a sophomore at Franklin, Wood says he’s learned a lot.
“It’s a big adjustment,” he claimed. “The competition level is a lot different. You face a couple guys on every team that are really solid. But, it’s my teammates. They are really helpful and motivating. This has been a great experience.”
Wood’s ERA in his three appearances is 1.35. Junior Nic Abraham has a 5-0 record and a really excellent 0.18 ERA. In his six starts he’s had four complete games and three shutouts. Abraham has allowed only one earned run in 38 innings.
The team ERA is now 1.86.
They are human!
Franklin’s softball team after a 15-0 start to the season finally lost a game Friday, a 13-7 decision in a non-league game at Del Oro. On Monday, the Lady Wildcats play at St. Francis and on April 19 play another non-league game. This one will be a home contest against 13-0 Vista del Lago.
Quick Hits …
Former Elk Grove slugger Rowdy Tellez had a pair of homers Friday for the Milwaukee Brewers including a three-run shot. He already has five dingers on the season …
Matt Manning will not need surgery on his broken foot, according to Detroit Tigers’ doctors. He fractured his fifth metatarsal in Wednesday’s loss to Toronto trying to field a comebacker. The former Sheldon Husky is on the Tigers’ 15-day disabled list…
Long-time high school football coach Dave Hoskins was at the Elk Grove/Franklin game, cracking jokes and insults. He, like many other EGHS staffers and alumni, are excited current Florin High principal Rudy Ortega, Jr., will return to his alma mater next school year as its principal. Hoskins said Ortega was one of his reserve wide receivers on his outstanding 1998 Section championship team at Elk Grove, the same team with former Chicago Bear Lance Briggs and current Toronto Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.
Ortega went on to coach basketball at Elk Grove winning a Delta League championship in 2008.
Elk Grove principal Eugene Christmas left the school district earlier this year for a position out of the area. Zeta Dendy has been interim principal for much of this school year…
Herd co-head wrestling coach Pat Coffing said Bianca Pesole, a state-placer this past season, will wrestle at Providence College next year. He also added that Nolan Frank, Elk Grove’s two-time Section Masters champion at 220 pounds may end up at Sacramento City College. There are only ten weight classifications on the college level and Frank will have to drop some pounds and wrestle at 197 pounds…
Very likely City College’s starting quarterback this fall will be Sean Nixon, a former Sheldon Husky. His younger brother Scott who just finished a terrific senior season for the Huskies, may join him with the Panthers. He is also talking to Jon Osterhout at American River College.
