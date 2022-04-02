When major league baseball announcers talk about hotbeds for talent, in the past couple years they’ve all mentioned Elk Grove and, in particular, Elk Grove High School. Currently that school has seven of its alumni on MLB 40-man rosters.
Are there more headed to the Big Leagues from the City of Elk Grove? If you want to look in the current crop of high schoolers you’d have to start with the Herd’s Aiden Jimenez, son of former Tiger and Rays pitcher Jason Jimenez, a senior who’s committed to Oregon State University, but may be drafted in June by an MLB team.
But in the junior class one young man stands above everyone. And, he’s at Franklin High School.
Nolan Stevens, a left-handed pitcher and slugger, is already turning heads of baseball people.
Through his team’s first 13 games Stevens is 3-0 with a 0.91 ERA. He’s fanned 29 in 23 innings pitched. Thus far this season Stevens has tossed three shutouts at Delta League opponents Jesuit, Davis and Elk Grove. He tossed one-hitters at Jesuit and at Davis and a two-hitter against the Thundering Herd. Wildcat’s head coach Bryan Kilby know he’s got a special talent in his mound ace.
“He ranks right up there, for sure,” he said. “He can pitch, he can hit, he can run, he’s a leader, he can handle any sort of situation. He doesn’t fold to pressure. He’s a special player.”
When he isn’t on the bump, Stevens is generally at first base where he’s got a quality glove, is hitting .375 and leads the team with 16 RBIs. In game two of the Wildcats’ series last week with Elk Grove, Stevens hit a screamer off the Herd’s Kade Brown for a two-run home run.
“I wasn’t thinking home run,” he said. ”My approach was thinking dead center up the middle, try to get on base and I got under a ball.”
In the seventh inning he was shown respect by Herd head coach Joe Bellotti by intentionally walking Stevens when first base came open following a wild pitch.
He’s also be noticed in a big way by Major League Baseball. In January, Stevens was selected to be a part of its Prospect Development Pipeline, a development and assessment opportunity for high school players eligible for the following year’s draft.
“I did get invited and that was a huge honor,” he said. “I appreciate that a lot and honored I was selected for that event.”
For Stevens it’s way too early to even consider what may occur in June 2023 when he might find himself selected in the MLB Draft. With a verbal commitment to attend Mississippi State already on his schedule, Stevens said he hasn’t even started thinking about the prospect of being a pro baseball player.
“I’m still a junior in high school and I have a lot of time left,” Stevens said. “I have a whole other high school season. The last thing on my mind is draft and anything like that. It’s one pitch at a time, as my coaches say. When that time comes I’ll discuss it over with my family.”
