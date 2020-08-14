The 78th annual GOODE Water Ski National Championships Aug. 6 at Tri-Lakes in Zachary, La., featured 19 athletes winning national titles in respective divisions and events, including Brandy Nagle of Elk Grove, who won the national championship in the Masters Women Tricks division after scoring 4,510 points.
Nearly 600 water ski athletes from across the United States competed for national titles in slalom, tricks, jumping and overall in respective age divisions and two Open divisions during the five-day tournament that culminated Aug. 8.
Advancement to the world’s largest three-event water ski tournament, which began Aug. 4, was primarily earned through placement on the national rankings list. Athletes also could qualify by placing in the top-five in the previous year’s event or at respective 2020 regional championships.
The American Water Ski Association, a sport discipline organization of USA Water Ski and Wake Sports, and Tri-Lakes hosted the tournament.
