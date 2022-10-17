Earlier today, the USL Championship announced that Matt LaGrassa’s 15th minute score against San Diego Loyal SC in the Regular Season finale on October 15 has been nominated for Fan’s Choice Goal of the Week for Week 32. Voting is open now at USLChampionship.com through Thursday, October 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT. The club's full blog post is available below and at SacRepublicFC.com.
WATCH: https://youtu.be/k4wTnmcW3L4LaGrassa’s score extended Sacramento’s advantage to three goals before 20 minutes had gone by against the Southern California side. After a Sacramento corner kick was cleared out of the box, the Elk Grove native struck it past the visiting goalkeeper on the volley for his second goal in league play this season and his third across all competitions.
This is LaGrassa’s first career nomination for the weekly vote and the fifth time a Republic FC player has been nominated in 2022. Damia Viader and Luis Felipe were nominated in Weeks 14 and 18, followed by teammates Jack Gurr and Maalique Foster in Weeks 27 and 28.
Voting for the award is open now at USL Championship.com, and is open now until 9:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, October 20.
On Saturday, October 22, the Boys in Old Glory Red will kick off their 8th USL Championship playoff campaign with a home match against New Mexico United. Kickoff at Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/single-match-tickets. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of half-priced drink specials. Fans can access the stadium an extra thirty minutes early, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The first 5,000 people through the gates will receive a Republic FC cheer card.
