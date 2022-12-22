Adorned with a pair a tropical flowered leis, along with a couple bands of crisp two- and five-dollar bills and wearing a Stanford University jacket and ball cap, Simione Pale was the center of attention Thursday night. More than 100 family members, friends and Elk Grove High School football teammates and coaches jammed into the school library to honor the huge offensive lineman’s decision to accept a national letter of intent to play for the Cardinal and its new head coach, Troy Taylor, next fall.
Pale will become just the third Thundering Herd football player at Stanford, following Herbie Berry and Matt Kopa. And, he steps in to play under Taylor who registered three seasons of Big Sky Championship squads at Sacramento State. Pale (pronounced pah-LAY) said he was always committed to the school, even through a coaching change.
“When coach (David) Shaw left it was kind of a bummer,” Pale said. “But, at that time I had come to fall in love with that place, man. When Shaw left I knew the (athletics) staff and the school would bring in someone good who would do things right just like Coach Shaw, keep that integrity Stanford has and create that winning tradition Stanford has. Thank God that did and Coach Taylor is there and I cannot be more happier with him.”
The new coach and new signee have already had a few conversations.
“He said he appreciates my versatility and that I’d fit in well with him,” Pale said.
In this age of transfer portals and college players looking to move on to a different program, Pale is in rarified air being one of the very few high school seniors to earn a full-ride scholarship to a FBS Division I schools.
“I feel very blessed,” he commented. “But, Stanford is one that doesn’t recruit much from the transfer portal because of their high academic standards. They are one of the few that will keep a class that will stay with them four or five years.”
The last four seasons Pale was a starter on the O-Line at Elk Grove where his head coach was John Heffernan and his father, James, was the defensive line coach.
“To see him turn into the young man he is today is extremely special,” Heffernan told the crowd who came to watch the NLI signing. “I am proud of him, like he was one of my own. We knew he was special from an early age.”
Heffernan noted especially Pale’s decision to attend Stanford over other Division I schools such as Oregon State, BYU and UCLA.
“In an age where kids sign with a college based upon what kind of money they can make, he decided on a school that will set him up for his future,” Heffernan said. “We’ll be there for all the tailgating, wearing red, which may be something hard for us to do.”
James Pale mentioned the entire recruiting process over the past year, plus, was quite an experience not just for his son, but the entire family.
“It was taxing and we were spent,” the elder Pale admitted. “The good Lord gave us so many people in our support system to help get us through help this guy make his decision. He did not take the popular path, but he did the smart move and now he’s ready to go out there and make his mark.”
Thundering Herd offensive line coach Moe Loller said Pale was right at the top of all his “Hammerheads” he’s coached at Elk Grove over the years.
“Sure he’s the biggest kid out there, but we played against some big kids and he dominated them,” Loller said. “He dominated everybody in practice. He dominated everybody in games and it was because of how hard he worked. It wasn’t because he was bigger than them.”
