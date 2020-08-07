The Elk Grove Golf Classic, which will be held Aug. 10 to raise money for the Elk Grove Youth Sports Foundation, will be held at Valley Hi Country Club at 9595 Franklin Blvd. in Elk Grove.
The tournament has a 10 a.m. shot gun scramble start with a dinner and reception to follow the tournament and is currently registering players and accepting sponsors.
Individual player cost is $150 and sponsor levels range from $500 (which includes two dinner tickets) to $10,000 (which includes four foursomes).
Social distancing measures will be in place as necessary based on Sacramento County guidelines.
For those interested in registering, they can contact Teresa Rodriguez at (916) 606-3905 or ttmrodriguez@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.