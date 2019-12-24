The Elk Grove Thundering Herd played Foothill Dec. 19 and lost 63-62 at the Don Nelson Classic.
Ameere Britton led all scorers with 27 points and Karlos Zepeda scored 14 for the Thundering Herd.
Foothill’s Luke Lindsey scored 19 in the game, which amounted to just the second loss for the Thundering Herd, who were 7-2 entering Friday’s game against Placer.
Elk Grove’s next game is Thursday at Fairfield at the Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic at 6:30 p.m.
