The Elk Grove Babe Ruth 15-year-old All-Stars consist of top left, Coach Mike Hoss, Manager Rich Hudson, Josh Strom, Joey Avila, Aiden Griffen, Greg Allen, Dylan McNeill, Ryan Cooke, Mason Koyama, Braedan McAllister, Brendan McAllister, Coach Chris Allen, Coach Chuck Arthur. In the bottom row from left to right are Isaiah LaCount, Calvin West, Eliasz Campos, Darryelle Vachon, Zahid Munaf and Jayce Nieves.