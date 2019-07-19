The District 7 tournament champion Elk Grove Babe Ruth All-Star team saw additional positive results when it traveled to Belmont for the Babe Ruth State Tournament and won the first two games with a 10-run defeat of the Bel-Mateo host team and 12-0 win over Washington Manor. Then the other winners bracket team, Bel-Mateo (the district champion team) handed the team its first loss of the season.
Elk Grove still had a chance to go to the championship game by beating Palo Alto in the loser’s bracket final. At one point in that game Palo Alto was up on Elk Grove 12-3 in the fifth inning. Elk Grove Babe Ruth mounted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth with key hits by Aiden Griffen, Joey Avila and Josh Strom. Going to the sixth inning it was 12-7 Palo Alto. In the bottom of the sixth, Elk Grove scored again with some nifty base running by Calvin West and an RBI single by Zahid Munaf. In the seventh inning, both Ryan Cooke and Jayce Nieves contributed two out base hits and the tying run was in the on-deck circle. But it wasn’t to be and Palo Alto advanced to the championship round and defeated Bel-Mateo twice to win the state championship.
Danyelle Vachon created quite a stir at the tournament. In addition to being what Coach Rich Hudson said was his best defensive option at first base, Vachon was popular with the team and the fans; in one case, a father wanted his daughter to meet Vachon.
For those looking for a team for their child, Elk Grove Babe Ruth offers a unique opportunity to provide a quality baseball experience to the community. EGBR tries hard to live up to the slogan “Teaching Love of the Game since 1962.”
EGBR is currently offering Fall Ball signups for ages 12-16 (must be 12 years old by 4-30-20 and not yet 17 years old) The season is 12 games starting Sept. 7, mostly Saturday doubleheaders with some weekday night games ‘under the lights’.
The season ends in mid-October and the cost is $100 per player and there are two divisions (lower division is 12 and 13 year-olds and the separate upper divisions14-16 year-olds). Those interested can sign-up online at EGBR’s website www.eghardball.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.