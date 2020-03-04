Three area wrestlers from the Elk Grove Unified School District not only matched up against the best of the state, but placed as well at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield from Feb. 27-29.
Peter Ming (third place), Annika Miles (fifth place) and Hassan Khan (seventh) were the top finishers from the EGUSD at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Miles and Ming both wrestle for Elk Grove High School and Khan represented Franklin.
Miles, a sophomore, earned her way to the semifinals of the 235 weight class after defeating wrestlers from East Bakersfield and Yucalpa. In the consolation bracket, Miles defeated wrestlers from Ridgeview and Woodcreek to land in the fifth place match, where she defeated Arykah Cuevas of Selma to earn fifth place.
Ming improved upon his 2019 state performance, where he placed sixth at 195 pounds and ended his high school wrestling career with a third place spot in the 220 pound bracket this time.
Khan also improved on his performance from last season, where he did not place after competing in the 152-pound division.
Wrestlers from Monterey Trail, Sheldon, Cosumnes Oaks and Valley also competed at state in the girls and boys’ competitions during the tournament, which had 23,603 people in attendance.
Buchanan boys wrestling won its fifth straight state title and James Logan won the state championship for the girls in team points.
Individually, Jesse Vasquez (145-pounds), a senior from Excelsior Charter, became only the 4th wrestler in CIF State Boys Wrestling Championship 48-year history to win four State titles. Additionally, claiming their third State crowns were Cheyenne Bowman (143-pounds), a junior from Rowland, Richard Figueroa (113-pounds), a junior from Selma and Maximo Renteria (126-pounds) a junior from Buchanan.
Additionally, Alia Abushi of Arroyo, San Lorenzo (189-pounds), Lilly Freitas of Pitman (150-pounds), Nathan Haas of St. John Bosco (182-pounds), Tristan Lujan of Selma (120-pounds), Aaron Nagao of Esperanza (132-pounds), Cristelle Rodriguez of Buchanan (111-pounds), and Jennifer Soto of Orland (121-pounds) each claimed their second individual State title. Also, Johanna Forman of Upland (137-pounds) won her first State crown as a freshman.
