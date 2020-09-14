Elk Grove alum Hill makes major league debut

Elk Grove High School alum Derek Hill made his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers Sept. 4, pinch-hitting in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins. Hill went 0 for 1 in the Tigers’ 3-2 extra-inning loss. In the Tigers’ last game before the Elk Grove Citizen’s publication deadline, Hill went 0 for 1 Sept. 8 in the Tigers’ 8-3 win over Milwaukee.
Nick Madrigal of the Chicago White Sox went 2 for 3 with a walk in the White Sox’s 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 8.
Dylan Carlson of the St. Louis Cardinals was optioned to the Cardinals’ alternate training site on Sept. 8 in Springfield after winding up in a slump over the Cardinals’ last six games.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays went 3 for 6 on Sept. 6, homering and scoring two runs with an RBI in the Blue Jays’ 10-8 win over the Red Sox. In the Blue Jays’ Sept. 8 game, Tellez exited the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Yankees in the eighth inning experiencing some discomfort while going after a foul ball.
The New York Mets’ J.D. Davis went 0 for 4 in the Mets’ 11-2 loss to Baltimore on Sept. 8.
The Mets will travel to face the Blue Jays today for a 3:37 p.m. (PT) game and Detroit will take on the White Sox at 5:10 p.m. today as well.
