Elk Grove alum Hill makes major league debut

Derek Hill

 Photo courtesy of MLB

Elk Grove High School alum Derek Hill made his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers Sept. 4, pinch-hitting in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins. Hill went 0 for 1 in the Tigers’ 3-2 extra-inning loss. In the Tigers’ last game before the Elk Grove Citizen’s publication deadline, Hill went 0 for 1 Sept. 8 in the Tigers’ 8-3 win over Milwaukee.

Nick Madrigal of the Chicago White Sox went 2 for 3 with a walk in the White Sox’s 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 8.

Dylan Carlson of the St. Louis Cardinals was optioned to the Cardinals’ alternate training site on Sept. 8 in Springfield after winding up in a slump over the Cardinals’ last six games.

Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays went 3 for 6 on Sept. 6, homering and scoring two runs with an RBI in the Blue Jays’ 10-8 win over the Red Sox. In the Blue Jays’ Sept. 8 game, Tellez exited the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Yankees in the eighth inning experiencing some discomfort while going after a foul ball.

The New York Mets’ J.D. Davis went 0 for 4 in the Mets’ 11-2 loss to Baltimore on Sept. 8.

The Mets will travel to face the Blue Jays today for a 3:37 p.m. (PT) game and Detroit will take on the White Sox at 5:10 p.m. today as well.