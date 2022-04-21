Elevate Gymnastics Academy is just off Laguna Blvd on Dwight Road in a large warehouse building that really doesn’t stand out much to those driving in the area. But, open the doors into Elevate’s facility and one would think you’ve just walked into the repair hangar at Boeing.
In one massive room are literally a couple hundred young people with their coaches bouncing on floor mats, walking the balance beams, twirling around a few pommel horses, spinning vertically on both uneven bars and high bars and generally performing all sorts of gymnastic routines. To assist these aspiring gymnasts practice their flips and exercises, there’s a couple pits with large chucks of foam sponges into which they may fall safely should they slip. Lots of padded flooring throughout the spacious facility, as well.
If anyone dares, there’s a few of those infamous rings where just the very strong can manage to perform the routines one typically sees only on television during the Summer Olympics.
On a recent evening Ryan Corbett, a senior at Sheldon High School, demonstrated the “iron cross” along with other strength moves on those rings. The “iron cross” is where, with each hand on a pair of wooden rings suspended from a bar around 20 feet off the floor, Crockett lowered his body to where his arms were completely parallel to the floor. Few can do this exercise.
“It took me upwards of a year of serious trainings and a lot of failed attempts,” Crockett claimed.
He’s been involved with gymnastics since he was age seven. Now, 10 years later, Crockett is ready to compete on a national level.
Along with five of his Elevate Academy teammates, Crockett will travel to Mesa, Ariz., May 11-14 and compete in USA Gymnastics’ 2022 Development Program Men’s National Championships.
Teammates at Elevate joining him are Nick Donisio, an 11th grader from Rio Valley Charter School, Gabe Miguelino, a senior at West Campus H.S., Preston Ngai, a junior at Rio Valley Charter School, Ajeeth Iyer, a senior at Rio Americano H.S. and Ryan Jacobsen, a sophomore at Elk Grove H.S.
Each gymnast will perform in five events: Floor exercise, Rings, Pommel horse, High Bars and Parallel Bars.
These boys are coached by Ron Howard, a former Fullerton State gymnast, who has been the head boys’ coach at Elevate for almost 20 years.
“These boys have a very high skill level, it’s college level,” he said.
Elevate has many recreational gymnastics programs for the very young to get them interested in the sport and several more programs for those who desire a more advanced experience. Howard then looks for the boys who standout and get them into his corner of the huge workout space and lift their skills to a very high level.
“These are level nine and 10 gymnasts,” Howard explained. “I go around to all the different groups (at Elevate), select the ones I think will do well and give them an opportunity.”
His elite guys work out five to six days a week and start doing the advanced routines on each piece of equipment. The harder they work the stronger and more talented they get. Many continue their gymnastics career beyond high school.
But, not very many colleges have intercollegiate men’s gymnastics programs. Howard says there’s only about 14 with Stanford and Cal-Berkeley the two closest to Elk Grove.
“We have three from Elevate who were at Stanford, who won the NCAA Championship this year,” Howard said. “I had three of my boys who went to Cal.”
There’s also another group of six Howard’s boys who are heading to the Western Regionals in Reno, Nev., beginning April 29.
