Kevin Deloso, an eighth grader at Smedberg Middle School returned from the XXX Jr. Pan American Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The competition started Aug. 26 and ended Sept 1 and included 22 countries. Deloso won the bronze medal in the 12-13 age group and competed at the USA team trials in July, where he earned a spot on the USA Jr. National team. Deloso trains at the International Karate Federation under chief instructor John Limcaco in Elk Grove.
