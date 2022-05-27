When it comes to the quality overall of sports facilities around Elk Grove Unified School District the general impression is it is adequate. The vision has been whatever is done at one school, should be done at all schools across the District (we’re talking high school campuses, in general).
But, in the past few years the bar for what those facilities should contain has been raised higher especially when you compare what we have in Elk Grovee to what you see at the large public schools in the foothills and at the private schools here in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Thus, the question must be is EGUSD keeping up with “the Joneses” – the schools they compete against for league and section championships?
The District’s Chief Facilities Officer is Susan Bell. She recently, upon request, emailed a rundown of work either underway or being planned on EGUSD sports facilities. Here is what she reported:
Tennis Courts: EGUSD tennis courts have been in a state of disrepair for some time so they are currently being either rebuilt or resurfaced. The courts at Florin High School are complete and have been moved to a different location on campus to make way for the Career Technical Education (Agriculture) facility. At Elk Grove, Laguna Creek and Valley High Schools courts will be completely rebuilt due to severe cracking. Finally, the courts at Sheldon and Monterey Trail High Schools will be resurfaced.
Field Lighting: Due to AB 328 (https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200SB328) which adjusts the start of the high school day to 8:30 a.m., we are beginning the process to add field lighting to the practice fields at Franklin, Florin, Valley, Pleasant Grove and Laguna Creek High schools. To achieve that we are currently soliciting proposals from environmental consultants to perform the environmental studies. In addition, geotechnical analysis and engineered drawings are being prepared to submit to the Division of the State Architect. The goal is to have the lighting installed in November, if possible.
Baseball Backstop: Finally, the EGHS JV baseball backstop will be replaced with one that provides a larger “hood” over the field. (My note – foul balls hit out of that diamond, Machado Field, has cracked numerous windshields over the years.) In addition, there will also be improvements to the walk along Elk Grove-Florin Rd. as part of the project.
Weightroom at Elk Grove H.S.
If you haven’t noticed there is a ton of construction at Elk Grove High School. But, one well-used room sits unchanged, P-60, the “portable” building which contains the school weight room. Next week we’ll discuss the school’s move to get that facility into a permanent building, one which is more spacious, comparable to what other EGUSD high schools have. Also, we’ll talk about sports booster clubs which dot the landscape locally.
Larson back in town
Elk Grove NASCAR driver Kyle Larson will be back in California later this year when he joins the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. Larson, the track’s co-promoter, has committed to racing Sept. 7 as a part of the Gold Cup Race of Champions, Sept. 7-10. Larson won the event in 2010 and 2011.
Herd basketball on milk cartons
Crystal Creamery announced last week twelve Sac-Joaquin Section Champion teams and the State Champion Elk Grove Thundering Herd boys’ basketball team, are the latest teams to be honored on its commemorative milk cartons that are now available in stores. The commemorative milk cartons have recognized more than 500 high school Section-winning teams and scholar athletes since the cartons were introduced in 2012.
The commemorative cartons celebrating the local soccer and basketball champions are now available at local grocery and convenience stores including Target, O’Brien’s Market, Cost Less, Mar Val and Holiday Markets.
