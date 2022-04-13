Mary Jo Truesdale intros NLI honorees

Sheldon softball coach Mary Jo Truesdale (white hat in the middle) introduced her six girls who signed National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division I and II colleges. It was a part of a big ceremony in the Boardroom of the Trigg Building, headquarters for the Elk Grove Unified School District.

 Photo by John Hull

Elk Grove Unified School District honored 32 student/athletes Wednesday morning who had signed National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division I and II colleges. Five others were also recognized at their schools today; they had inked Letters of Intent with NAIA schools. Here is the list of those athletes:

Student-Athletes Signing Letter of Intent on April 13, 2022

SCHOOL

STUDENT 

SPORT

UNIVERSITY

PARENTS

COACH

Cosumnes Oaks High School

Isabella Robinson

Softball

Mississippi Valley State University

Kristina Robinson and Darren Robinson

Amy Rasin

Julius Jordan

Football

Cal Poly State University

Sabrina Jordan and David Jordan

Martin Billings

Zachary Mate

Golf

Sacramento State University

Lynette Mate and Stephen Mate

Patrick Roth

Jayhlin Swain

Volleyball

Michigan State University

Michelle and Aldo Campi

Lisa Fowkes

Elk Grove High School

Payton Maze

Football

Black Hills State University

Amy Maze and Dave Maze

John Heffernan

Soni Finau

Football

Cal Poly State University

Crystaline Finau and Sam Finau

John Heffernan

Ezekiel Burnett

Football

Sacramento State University

Chinyere Anyanwu and Isaac Burnett

John Heffernan

Franklin High School

Khristian Dove

Wrestling

CSU Bakersfield

Nikki Dove and Chris Dove 

William Calvert and Neil Westmoreland 

Amil Savage

Football

Lincoln University

Sheila Savage and Abdul Savage

Mike Cody

Laguna Creek High School

Ahrray Young

Basketball

University of Tulsa

Niria Colaivalu and Winston Young

Cody Norman

Makayla Harper

Gymnastics

San Jose State University

Tamiko and John Harper

Debbie Meyer

Monterey Trail High School

Tianna Johnson

Soccer

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Tia Johnson and Darrel Johnson

David Groves

Ronnie Brutus

Football

Central Washington University

LaToya Robinson and Greg Brutus

TJ Ewing

Pleasant Grove High School

Emily Bigley

Softball

CSU Stanislaus

Holly Bigley and Ryan Bigley

Brian Cherry

Kaylee Heath

Softball

CSU Stanislaus

Maritza Heath and Michael Heath

Brian Cherry

Jade Light

Volleyball

UC Davis

Jessica Light and Jeffrey Light

Gabriel Leal

Michael Franks

Soccer

Dominican University

Christina Franks and Timothy Franks

Jon Restani

Chas O'Bear

Track and Field

CSU East Bay

Leeann O'Bear and Chuck O'Bear

Ken Ganzler and Tony Gates

Savannah Risley

Volleyball

Sacramento State University

Jackie Risley and Dave Risley

Gabriel Leal

Sheldon High School

Beija Allen

Softball

Jackson State University

Bonita Allen and Wes Archie

Mary Jo Truesdale

Imani Black

Softball 

Sacramento State University

Ginger Wright and Valintino Wright

Mary Jo Truesdale

Breanna Romero

Softball 

Delaware State University

Lorena Romero and Efrain Garcia

Mary Jo Truesdale

Reina Zermen᷉o

Softball 

San Jose State University

Avril Zermen᷉o and Joel Zermen᷉o

Mary Jo Truesdale

Jazlyn Fines

Softball 

UC Santa Barbara

Carly Fines and Edwin Fines

Mary Jo Truesdale

Dakota Kennedy

Softball 

University of Arizona

Marvin᷉a Kennedy and Erik Kennedy

Mary Jo Truesdale

D'Auna Johnson

Softball 

UC Berkeley

Sylvia Johnson and Daniel Johnson

Mary Jo Truesdale

Rylie Kosney

Golf

Dalton State College

Kelli Kosney

Kelli Kosney

Kyle Towne

Cross Country

Colorado Mesa University

Laurie Towne and Bill Towne

Deb Lee and Glenn Rogers

Julian Amituanai

Football

Southern Utah University

Nuuesse Amituanai and Tilomai Leilau

Chris Nixon

Faith Jones

Track and Field

CSU Fullerton

Monica Jones and Nate Jones

William Carr

Also honored today were Brooklynn Thurgood, a softball player signing with Arizona Christian University and Mia Reyes, also a softball player, who signed with Chapman University. Those girls attend Laguna Creek High School.

In February, Cosumnes Oaks honored Deonte Carter, Damon Carter and DeJohn Marshall who all three will attend Southern Oregon University.

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG 

Citizen Sports @EGCSports

Tags

Sports Editor

John Hull has been a part of the sports scene in Elk Grove since moving to the city in 1999. Hull originally came on board the sports staff of the Citizen in 2007, retired in 2019, but returned as the Citizen's sports editor in 2021.