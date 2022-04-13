Elk Grove Unified School District honored 32 student/athletes Wednesday morning who had signed National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division I and II colleges. Five others were also recognized at their schools today; they had inked Letters of Intent with NAIA schools. Here is the list of those athletes:
Student-Athletes Signing Letter of Intent on April 13, 2022
SCHOOL
STUDENT
SPORT
UNIVERSITY
PARENTS
COACH
Cosumnes Oaks High School
Isabella Robinson
Softball
Mississippi Valley State University
Kristina Robinson and Darren Robinson
Amy Rasin
Julius Jordan
Football
Cal Poly State University
Sabrina Jordan and David Jordan
Martin Billings
Zachary Mate
Golf
Sacramento State University
Lynette Mate and Stephen Mate
Patrick Roth
Jayhlin Swain
Volleyball
Michigan State University
Michelle and Aldo Campi
Lisa Fowkes
Elk Grove High School
Payton Maze
Football
Black Hills State University
Amy Maze and Dave Maze
John Heffernan
Soni Finau
Football
Cal Poly State University
Crystaline Finau and Sam Finau
John Heffernan
Ezekiel Burnett
Football
Sacramento State University
Chinyere Anyanwu and Isaac Burnett
John Heffernan
Franklin High School
Khristian Dove
Wrestling
CSU Bakersfield
Nikki Dove and Chris Dove
William Calvert and Neil Westmoreland
Amil Savage
Football
Lincoln University
Sheila Savage and Abdul Savage
Mike Cody
Laguna Creek High School
Ahrray Young
Basketball
University of Tulsa
Niria Colaivalu and Winston Young
Cody Norman
Makayla Harper
Gymnastics
San Jose State University
Tamiko and John Harper
Debbie Meyer
Monterey Trail High School
Tianna Johnson
Soccer
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Tia Johnson and Darrel Johnson
David Groves
Ronnie Brutus
Football
Central Washington University
LaToya Robinson and Greg Brutus
TJ Ewing
Pleasant Grove High School
Emily Bigley
Softball
CSU Stanislaus
Holly Bigley and Ryan Bigley
Brian Cherry
Kaylee Heath
Softball
CSU Stanislaus
Maritza Heath and Michael Heath
Brian Cherry
Jade Light
Volleyball
UC Davis
Jessica Light and Jeffrey Light
Gabriel Leal
Michael Franks
Soccer
Dominican University
Christina Franks and Timothy Franks
Jon Restani
Chas O'Bear
Track and Field
CSU East Bay
Leeann O'Bear and Chuck O'Bear
Ken Ganzler and Tony Gates
Savannah Risley
Volleyball
Sacramento State University
Jackie Risley and Dave Risley
Gabriel Leal
Sheldon High School
Beija Allen
Softball
Jackson State University
Bonita Allen and Wes Archie
Mary Jo Truesdale
Imani Black
Softball
Sacramento State University
Ginger Wright and Valintino Wright
Mary Jo Truesdale
Breanna Romero
Softball
Delaware State University
Lorena Romero and Efrain Garcia
Mary Jo Truesdale
Reina Zermen᷉o
Softball
San Jose State University
Avril Zermen᷉o and Joel Zermen᷉o
Mary Jo Truesdale
Jazlyn Fines
Softball
UC Santa Barbara
Carly Fines and Edwin Fines
Mary Jo Truesdale
Dakota Kennedy
Softball
University of Arizona
Marvin᷉a Kennedy and Erik Kennedy
Mary Jo Truesdale
D'Auna Johnson
Softball
UC Berkeley
Sylvia Johnson and Daniel Johnson
Mary Jo Truesdale
Rylie Kosney
Golf
Dalton State College
Kelli Kosney
Kelli Kosney
Kyle Towne
Cross Country
Colorado Mesa University
Laurie Towne and Bill Towne
Deb Lee and Glenn Rogers
Julian Amituanai
Football
Southern Utah University
Nuuesse Amituanai and Tilomai Leilau
Chris Nixon
Faith Jones
Track and Field
CSU Fullerton
Monica Jones and Nate Jones
William Carr
Also honored today were Brooklynn Thurgood, a softball player signing with Arizona Christian University and Mia Reyes, also a softball player, who signed with Chapman University. Those girls attend Laguna Creek High School.
In February, Cosumnes Oaks honored Deonte Carter, Damon Carter and DeJohn Marshall who all three will attend Southern Oregon University.
