Adrianna Delaney

Adrianna Delaney slides into base ahead of a throw in Elk Grove's 13-5 win over Laguna Creek Monday. The Herd raised its record to 9-0 on the season with the win.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

Monday's Scoreboard

Baseball

Non-League

Bradshaw Chr. 17, Woodland Chr. 1

Softball

Elk Grove 13, Laguna Creek 5

Notes: Elk Grove scored four times in the sixth inning on RBI's by Brooke Hanson, Jenna Porto and Adrianna Delaney. Aissa Silva pitched the first five innings, struck out 11 and at the plate went 3-for-5.

Sheldon 9, Oak Ridge 0

Notes: Huskies raised its record to 4-2 thanks to a big win on the road. Sheldon scored five times in the first inning. Jaylee Ojo pitched three innings, allowing two hits, while Breanna Romero went the final four. D'Auna Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Beija Allen had a pair of hits with three RBIs.

Boys Volleyball

Delta League

Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove

Jesuit 3, Cosumnes Oaks 0

Davis vs. Sheldon

