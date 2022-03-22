Monday's Scoreboard
Baseball
Non-League
Bradshaw Chr. 17, Woodland Chr. 1
Softball
Elk Grove 13, Laguna Creek 5
Notes: Elk Grove scored four times in the sixth inning on RBI's by Brooke Hanson, Jenna Porto and Adrianna Delaney. Aissa Silva pitched the first five innings, struck out 11 and at the plate went 3-for-5.
Sheldon 9, Oak Ridge 0
Notes: Huskies raised its record to 4-2 thanks to a big win on the road. Sheldon scored five times in the first inning. Jaylee Ojo pitched three innings, allowing two hits, while Breanna Romero went the final four. D'Auna Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Beija Allen had a pair of hits with three RBIs.
Boys Volleyball
Delta League
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove
Jesuit 3, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Davis vs. Sheldon
