Early high school graduation possible, but discouraged

(Editor’s Note: this is part two of a two part series)
The senior year in high school is supposed to be your most memorable. It’s senior prom/senior ball, trips to Disneyland, senior ditch day, etc. For most student/athletes it’s typically their last year of playing an organized sport. Few continue on into play athletics in college.
According to Scholarshipstats.com, a little over seven percent, or roughly one-of-13, go on to play a varsity sport in college and less than two percent (that’s one-of-57) go on to play at NCAA Division I schools.
Thus, when an opportunity to enter college a year early and begin playing your sport right away is presented, it is truly unique. But, given so many recent changes in high school graduation requirements along with college entrance rules, the question is are we seeing a trend starting where student/athletes, if the opportunity presents itself, foregoes the senior year in high school and move on to the collegiate level?
One of top area high school quarterbacks, Folsom’s Austin Mack, a junior, announced recently on his Twitter feed he was “reclassifying to the Class of 2023” and will suit up for the University of Washington this fall. There was a bit of shock around the local football community.
Much more quietly, the top softball pitcher not just locally, but in this region, Aissa Silva moved last summer following her junior year at Elk Grove, enrolled a semester at a high school in Tucson, Ariz., and graduated in December. She’s now pitching for the University of Arizona.
As of press time she’s made six appearances and two starts in the first 10 Arizona games.
Meanwhile back here in Elk Grove her former Thundering Herd teammates seem to be excited she’s finding a role for the Wildcats.
“We’ve taken a little bit of time to watch (the live stream) during practices to watch her pitch,” Elk Grove softball coach Amanda Buck said. “They still support her which is something I encourage.”
Silva’s former teammates seem to be happy for her, Buck said, despite the fact Elk Grove would have been a favorite this spring for a Sac-Joaquin Section championship, particularly with the fireball lefthander in the circle.
“The high school softball world is a mixed bag these days,” Buck explained. “There’s a lot of emphasis on what high school softball is going to do for them individually. Yeah, they want to win, yeah, they want to be successful, but their hearts and souls are into their travel ball teams.”
At Liberty Ranch High School in Galt, one of the Hawks’ top players, Abigelle Buchanan, decided she wanted to graduate in December and is currently playing at Reedley College alongside her sister, Annabelle., a few years older. The girls’ mother, Athena, wrote in series of texts to Valley Oak Press, “(Annabelle and Abigelle) had the opportunity to guest play on a travel ball team for Coach Mark Snow of the Valley Heat and they had a fun time playing together,” she wrote. “They had never in their softball careers gotten to play together. They’re both pitchers and outfielders and felt like that was a really fun thing to do. The thought of being able to play together at the collegiate level was pretty enticing to them. Financially, going JC and then university made more sense to both... Unless you have a “full ride” to a university fiscally, it just doesn’t make sense.”
Academically, it is possible for a high schooler to graduate high school early. Xanthi Soriano, public information officer at Sacramento County Office of Education, says academic requirements can vary school to school.
“Also, there are base requirements, then A-G requirements and then CSU/UC requirements,” Soriano wrote in an email to the Citizen. “It all depends. Some students may be on an accelerated path and take spring or summer extension courses, if offered.”
Soriano added the pandemic also changed the path to college or career for the high schooler.
“There are waivers and for example, during COVID, AB 104 was signed that allowed parents to request that D’s and F’s be changed to pass/no pass and gave 2020 juniors and seniors the option to graduate with the state’s minimum requirements or take a fifth year of high school,” she said.
According to Athena Buchanan, this allowed Abigelle to leave Liberty Ranch a year early.
“(Abigelle) had taken some AP courses before her senior year so she was already ahead in her credits already has a student,” Buchanan wrote in her email. “Then when credits to graduate were dropped because of pandemic that put her in a position of feeling like she was just wasting time staying in high school.”
In Elk Grove, Buck said several of her players stay in touch with Silva.
“She was a great teammate,” she said. “That’s what they are going to miss, too, is that she was a really good teammate.”
As a former college athlete Buck is happy Silva appears to have found a college home, but she admits sadness she didn’t stick around Elk Grove one more year.
“I find an athlete’s senior year is something pretty special, one they can take with them the rest of their lives,” Buck said. “She was going to be the best pitcher in all of California and do big things not just for her high school but do big things for herself.”
The California Interscholastic Federation which governs high school athletics has always supported academics in its bylaws. Sac-Joaquin Section associate commissioner Will DeBoard says players leaving high school early happens, albeit not that frequently, but says its too early to say it’s a trend beginning.
“Hey, more power to them if a kid wants to forego their high school eligibility, leave and not graduate with their friends,” he said. “That’s entirely theirs and their parents’ prerogative. But, your senior year can be pretty special. I think most kids are not going (to graduate early). You are only going to get one senior year.”
Paige Lampson of the Galt Herald contributed to this story