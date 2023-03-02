Early high school graduation possible, but discouraged

Elk Grove, CA (95624)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.