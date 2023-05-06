Pleasant Grove was operating on all cylinders Friday in a Delta League softball showdown at Franklin. The league’s top two teams were playing on a cool, windy afternoon for what was, in essence, the league championship.
This day it was the Wildcat defense, a trademark of the 2023 team that opened the season 15-0, that failed them. The mighty bats of Pleasant Grove then opened the floodgates and, in the end, the Eagles assured themselves at least a tie for the Delta championship thanks to a 9-3 victory.
Pleasant Grove’s first six runs were all unearned. Franklin coach Jon Gudel knew this was going to be a long day when in the second inning Izzy Cuellar reached base on an infield error then stole second and came home on Marley Escobar’s RBI single. But, in the next inning, after freshman Shealynn Stinson’s first triple of the game, Riley Bigley hit a towering fly ball to dependable centerfielder Kealani Nitta. She made the catch, but on the transfer of the ball to the barehand, it dropped to the ground. While umpires looked at each other, Bigley was motoring around the bases. A stunned Franklin infield, thinking Nitta made the out, didn’t pay attention to the fact Nitta threw the ball back into the infield and it rolled into the Pleasant Grove dugout. Bigley was awarded home plate and a four-base error.
“That’s out of character for our team,” Gudel said. “We’ve been so good defensively and against a team like Pleasant Grove with a pitcher like they have you can’t get down 4-0, especially when you beat yourselves. That’s frustrating. We haven’t beat ourselves that much this year.”
Now down 3-0, Franklin played stunned. Eagles’ pitcher Madelyn Lawson pitched perhaps her best game of the season, striking out 12, while walking just one.
“I could not have done it without my awesome offense and awesome defense of my team,” Lawson said. “I worked the corners. I worked the umpire’s zone. I communicated with my coach and got ahead of the batters.”
Pleasant Grove dogpiled three more runs in the fifth with two outs. Bigley, Lindsay Paredes and Zoe Iverson hit consecutive doubles off Franklin starter Scarlet Riddle. It was 6-0, Eagles, all unearned runs.
Franklin finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by Nitta. Stinson stroked her second triple of the game in the Pleasant Grove sixth inning to extend the lead to 7-2. Emma Nelson’s triple down the right field line drove in Micayla Ariotto to give Franklin a run in the sixth at 7-3, but Pleasant Grove added two more in the seventh inning for good measure. Cuellar drove in Paredes with a single and scored on Lawson’s sacrifice fly ball. The Eagles had 12 hits on the day, compared to six by the Wildcats.
Pleasant Grove raised its overall record to 22-4, 9-1 in the Delta League with two games remaining. Coach Brian Cherry was quite pleased with his team’s performance Friday with so much on the line
“We do a lot with hitting, we’ve been working on that,” Cherry said. “We had seven extra base hits today. We are very strong defensively. We have no holes defensively.”
Cherry’s team is primarily underclassmen, including 12 who are juniors.
Franklin’s record dropped to 20-5 overall, 8-3 in the Delta League, with just one more league contest, Monday with St. Francis. The Wildcats are a half-game in front of Elk Grove in second place. On Wednesday, the Herd upset Franklin, 4-3, on a walk-off single by Katelyn Maciel.
“Against Elk Grove we left 11 girls on base,” Gudel said. “Today we just didn’t make the plays we needed to, but we’re 20-5. That’s really good. Lots of teams wish they could have the problems we have right now. This has been a fantastic year.”
Pleasant Grove with a two-game lead in the standings plays Monday, May 8 at home against Davis and wraps up the regular season Wednesday at Elk Grove.
Elk Grove, at 7-3 and in third place, could finish as high as tied for second with Franklin if they defeat Sheldon Monday and PG on Wednesday.
Five Delta teams will qualify for the playoffs and St. Francis (6-4) and Sheldon (5-5) have those spots nailed down.
Baseball - Jesuit rolls over Elk Grove
In a must-win game Friday, Jesuit steamrolled Elk Grove, 12-1, to take two out of the three games between the two baseball rivals in the Delta League this past week.
With the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff brackets coming out sometime Saturday, the Marauders assured themselves of a spot finishing in fourth place at 9-9, 13-14-1 overall. Franklin (17-1) won the Delta League championship last week with the Thundering Herd (13-5, 18-10) in second place. Davis (12-6, 18-10) ended up in third place. Four Delta League teams will make the playoffs this season, thus Sheldon (7-11, 11-13-1), Pleasant Grove (5-13, 13-15) and Cosumnes Oaks (0-18, 1-23) are now at the end of their baseball seasons.
After a strong start this year, Elk Grove has cooled off
Jesuit started the year 1-7 and rebounded well around late March. However, they dropped two of three with Sheldon and had the Marauders not taken two from Elk Grove this week they faced the real possibility of missing the playoffs. But, Sheldon didn’t force that issue dropping two of three with Davis this week.
Watch out for Bradshaw Christian
The Bradshaw Christian Pride baseball squad went unblemished this spring in the Sierra Valley Conference with a 15-0 record, 19-5 overall. They are the defending Section Division V champion and defending CIF NorCal Regional Division IV champion and looking every bit as good as last season.
In the Metro Conference, Laguna Creek finished in third place with a 9-3 mark. They’ll qualify for the playoffs along with conference champion McClatchy (11-1) and River City (10-2).
Monterey Trail ended the season at 15-11 overall but was 3-9 in the Metro, in sixth place.
Maxpreps Ratings
With the playoffs getting underway this week, Franklin is rated by Maxpreps as number one in the Sac-Joaquin Section, followed by Whitney, St. Mary’s, Lincoln (Stockton) and Elk Grove. The rest of the top ten is Oak Ridge, Pitman, El Capitan, Rio Americano and Davis. Those ratings will help to determine seedings by the Section bracket makers.
