With its starting quarterback returning and most of its 2018 roster back in the mix this year, the Pleasant Grove Eagles could make a dent this year with their experience.
Nathan Valencia leads the Eagle offense after passing for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns last year as well as rushing for 230 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Also returning are senior wide receiver Jacob Couchot, senior tight end and cornerback Troy Kennedy and senior wide receiver-cornerback Max Loughran-Smith.
Couchot had 12 receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown, Kennedy had 19 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns and 11 carries for 34 yards. Loughran-Smith had five receptions for 41 yards in 2018.
The Eagles will travel to Kennedy to kick off the preseason Friday in a 7:15 p.m. game against the Cougars in a change from last season’s schedule, where it faced Placer in the season opener.
In their second game, they will take on Christian Brothers at Sheldon High School and will also host Woodcreek, its league opener against Franklin and Cosumnes Oaks. The Eagles will face another competitive Delta League slate including playing against Elk Grove at Elk Grove High School Oct. 4, a road game at Davis, and games against Sheldon and Jesuit. On Oct. 25, they will play a non-league game against Valley.
The Eagles are led by third-year coach Matt Costa, while Kennedy is coached by Brian Lewis. The Cougars finished last season 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the Metro League.
