Pleasant Grove, the 10th seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls tennis playoffs, faced seventh seed Woodcreek in the first round and won 7-2. The Eagles’ number one singles player, Hiya Lohia, defeated Olivia Tea 6-0, 6-1. The number two singles player, Kristiana Perris defeated Makenna Schmidt 6-3, 6-1 while the number one doubles team of Mischa Mikami and Rachel Hoang defeated Jori Jacobs and Madeline Kruger 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in the Nov. 4 match.
The Eagles moved on to face second seed Granite Bay Nov. 6 on the road in the second round.
The Eagles finished the league season 8-4 and were 12-4 before their match against Granite Bay, which occurred after publication of the Elk Grove Citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.