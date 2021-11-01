PG Girls Golf Masters

Pleasant Grove High School's girls golf team pose with coach Rob Rinaldi (center) after placing second Monday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Golf Championship at the Reserve at Spanos Park.

 Photo by Graig Miller

Pleasant Grove's golf season will continue to the Girls NorCal Golf Championships next week in Berkeley after placing second Monday at the Sac-Joaquin Section's Masters Golf Championships in Stockton.

Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament

(The Reserve at Spanos Park)

Top three teams:

Granite Bay – 384

Pleasant Grove – 393

Rodriguez – 405

Top six individual scores:

Brenna Preap, Bear Creek 71

Amelia Garibaldi, Lodi 73

Meghan Parcuelas, Vista del Lago 73

Gabi Franco, Delta Charter 73

Christine Yu, Vista del Lago 75

Saanvi Kotti, Folsom 75

Local golfers who competed:

Sam Kaur, Franklin 80

Rylie Kosney, Sheldon 80

Leia Dalisay, Franklin 110

Pleasant Grove Individual Scores:

1 Alaythia Hinds 73 

2 Petra Yee 73 

3 Hannah Camara 78 

4 Molly Miller 80 

5 Sophie Cook 89 

6 Alyssa Quilao 99

