Pleasant Grove's golf season will continue to the Girls NorCal Golf Championships next week in Berkeley after placing second Monday at the Sac-Joaquin Section's Masters Golf Championships in Stockton.
Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament
(The Reserve at Spanos Park)
Top three teams:
Granite Bay – 384
Pleasant Grove – 393
Rodriguez – 405
Top six individual scores:
Brenna Preap, Bear Creek 71
Amelia Garibaldi, Lodi 73
Meghan Parcuelas, Vista del Lago 73
Gabi Franco, Delta Charter 73
Christine Yu, Vista del Lago 75
Saanvi Kotti, Folsom 75
Local golfers who competed:
Sam Kaur, Franklin 80
Rylie Kosney, Sheldon 80
Leia Dalisay, Franklin 110
Pleasant Grove Individual Scores:
1 Alaythia Hinds 73
2 Petra Yee 73
3 Hannah Camara 78
4 Molly Miller 80
5 Sophie Cook 89
6 Alyssa Quilao 99
