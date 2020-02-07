This past football season with the Pleasant Grove Eagles, Jack O’Connor said that the connection he and the rest of the team had was his favorite part of playing football in his three years at the varsity level.
O’Connor and his Eagle teammates worked to put a successful season in the books with the team going 6-5 after going 0-10 the previous year and played in the DI playoffs. During the 2019 season, the team grew close, he said.
“My favorite memory was this year, with how close of a team we got and the culture we started to create, which I think will progress and eventually get better after I leave. Other than that, I’ve always loved football so I can have as many good memories as I can think about,” O’Connor said Feb. 5.
In his senior year, O’Connor contributed 23 tackles and two sacks for the Eagles.
On Feb. 5 in front of a crowd of classmates, faculty and family, O’Connor signed his letter of intent to play football for Idaho State University.
“We’re just excited for him. It’s a great moment for his family, it’s a great moment for the football program and for the high school,” Eagle football coach Matt Costa said during O’Connor’s letter of intent ceremony.
O’Connor said that he and Idaho State’s coach bonded over his jersey number (77), his major (history) and that Idaho State believed in him when other schools were unsure of his size.
“My junior year I started having a couple scouts come out and talk to me and summer going into my senior year I started going to a couple camps and I had a bunch of schools interested in me but they dropped me because they were afraid I weighed too little,” O’Connor said. “This past winter Idaho State came up and talked to me and then a few hours later, they offered me a full-ride scholarship,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor visited the college Jan. 17 and liked the campus, football team and area, he said.
The school was a natural fit for the offensive lineman.
O’Connor, who was voted All-League this past season, has made his mark on the program since Costa took over the football program three years ago, with Costa noting his character as well as his football skill.
“I met Jack when I first got hired here at Pleasant Grove and at that time he was a sophomore and he’s part of the reason why the program’s turning around. The kid’s an unbelievable athletic talent but he’s a better human being. He’s one of the best human beings I’ve met. He’s a great kid and we’re just super excited that he’s going to get this opportunity to play at the next level,” Costa said.
O’Connor, who immediately stood out in the sea of people gathered to watch him take the next step in his education and career, said that after college, he has his eye on playing at the next level.
“The big goal is NFL. I want to play in the NFL for a couple years and if I am successful at that and am (ready for the next step), I’ll come back to PG, be a history teacher and coach football.”
