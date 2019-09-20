As the last Elk Grove Unified School District team to remain undefeated, the Pleasant Grove Eagles will look to continue their hot season as they take on Franklin at Sheldon High School at 7:15 p.m.
The Eagles are currently 3-0 and share undefeated status in the Delta League with Davis, who is 4-0 heading into tonight’s game.
Franklin, meanwhile, is 2-2 and is coming off of a 31-21 loss at Grant. Franklin quarterback Brandon Bautista-Rundgren led the Wildcats’ offense with 116 passing yards and one touchdown and Reagan Fonbuena rushed for 98 yards while Ian Charles and Mulik Johnson added touchdowns for the Wildcats.
In the teams’ match up last year, Franklin had had a 1-3 record before it defeated Pleasant Grove 42-21. In 2018, the Eagles had owned an 0-4 record entering the Franklin match up.
