With just two weeks and four games remaining in the Delta League season, the race to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs is beginning to get exciting. So exciting that students and fans packed themselves in to Pleasant Grove High School’s gymnasium to watch the Eagles and guest Franklin try to end losing streaks.
For Franklin, it was a five-game string, Pleasant Grove, a two-game skid.
With some solid shooting and key rebounding, particularly in the second and third quarters, then some pressure free throws at the end, the Eagles were the guys who ended the losing streak by holding on for a 54-51 win.
The win was important for first-year Eagles’ coach Ryan Sheehy and his squad. After starting the Delta League schedule 4-1, they had dropped the last two including a narrow 57-56 loss to Elk Grove on Wednesday. Now, they are solidly in third place in the standings at 5-3 behind Jesuit and Sheldon.
“In this league you just fight to get to the next game,” Sheehy said. “We’ll focus on the next game.”
After a 13-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, Sheehy seemed confident they’d pull out the win even though Franklin pulled to within one at 52-51 win 1:14 to play.
“We’ve played so well together,” he said. “Sean Nocon had some good shots and Xavier (Porter) played well. We moved the ball, shared the ball.”
Nocon finished with a game-high 14 points while Porter tacked on 12 and Elijah Sykes scored 11 for Pleasant Grove.
But, before they could celebrate the win, the Eagles needed a few breaks. They missed two shots on their next possession after Franklin had pulled to within one. Ben Schroeder grabbed the rebound and Wildcats’ coach Ken Manfredi called a timeout with only 31 seconds left. When play resumed and the ball brought into the front court, a foul was called on Lionel Washington so the Wildcats had the ball out of bounds on the baseline with :20.5 remaining. The ball was inbounded and then the Eagles lost control of the ball and a scrum started as several players went to the floor to try to tie up the ball. When one of his players had control of the ball on the floor, Sheehy quickly called a timeout just before Franklin tied up the ball. There was :10.2 left.
Because Pleasant Grove had only three team fouls on them, Manfredi told his players to foul quickly on the inbounds pass. They did so four straight times. The clock had clicked down to :04.5, but Sykes was at the free throw line for the one-and-one. He made both free throws.
Franklin got the ball inbounds quickly and a shot by Aiden Rollins at the horn hit the back of the iron.
The Eagles return to action Feb. 3 when they take on second-place Sheldon. Then the final three games will be played the following week on Monday, Feb. 6, Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 10. The top four teams in the Delta League will be in the playoffs.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Franklin (7-17, 1-7) 15 8 14 14 51
Pl. Gr. (12-12,5-3) 18 15 13 8 54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.