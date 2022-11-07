There’s more golf this fall for the Pleasant Grove girls golf team.
The Sac-Joaquin Section Masters and Division I champions kept their quality golf play alive Monday despite 20-to-40 mph winds throughout their rounds at the Berkeley Country Club in the Bay Area. The Eagles placed third with a 398 at the CIF/Northern California Golf Association’s Girls Golf Championships.
They finished six strokes behind defending champion Valley Christian of San Jose and a stroke behind Monte Vista. Those three teams will now represent northern California at the CIF State Girls Golf Championships at San Gabriel Country Club on Nov. 16.
Pleasant Grove freshman Gianna Singh led her team with a three-over-par 75. Junior Alaythia Hinds and sophomore Petra Yee both fired a five-over par 77s. Sophomore Sophie Cook had an 83 and seniors Alyssa Quilao and Hannah Camara shot 86 and 90, respectively. The top five scores counted towards the Eagles’ team total.
For the first time in memory, an Elk Grove-area high school golf team has qualified for the State Championships. Elk Grove’s Spencer Levin twice played at the CIF Championships when he was in high school. Last fall Cosumnes Oaks’ Zach Mate also competed in the boys’ State Championships. But, the Eagles are the first complete team to make it to State.
“This means we’re in the top six in the entire state,” coach Rob Rinaldi said afterwards. “It’s hard to describe how hard conditions were today at the Berkeley Country Club. The course was so hard.”
The Granite Bay girls are the defending CIF Girls champions but as a team Monday they finished fifth, 20 strokes behind Pleasant Grove. But, two of their girls finished one-two in the individual standings. Ellie Bushnell (-1 71) and Tavia Burgess (E 72) have both earned a trip to San Gabriel next Wednesday. The top nine individuals not a part of the three teams qualified.
Rinaldi says he believes preparation for the State tournament will be easier than getting ready for Monday's NorCal tournament.
"I think they really, really wanted to go to state," he said. "I don't think they were tight today, ah, I think it was so hard and for some it was harder than expected. They weathered the storm. Third is great. It takes all the pressure off. I think at this point we'll play loose and I think that will help us."
