Delta League play began Friday night where the Pleasant Grove Eagles soared over the Franklin Wildcats 41-14 in a shortened game that was called with 3:17 to go in the fourth quarter due to safety concerns.
Pleasant Grove got on the scoreboard first when senior quarterback Nathan Valencia found senior wide receiver Maximus Loughran-Smith for a 26-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 7-0 five minutes into the game.
The Eagles (4-0, 1-0) have scored first in all their games this season.
Valencia would later find fellow senior wide receiver Nathan Vierra for a 46-yard touchdown pass with one -minute left in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead.
The Franklin offense struggled out of the gate with the Pleasant Grove defense giving Wildcats quarterback Brandon Bautista-Rundgren a face-full of pressure all night.
Eagles head coach Matt Costa was happy with how his team is not afraid to be physical.
“We (Pleasant Grove) want the game to be tough and Franklin gave it everything they had,” Costa said.
Eagles junior running back Karson Wheeler would find the end zone for the fourth time this season as he extended the Pleasant Grove lead 20-0 when he scored on a three-yard rush.
The Wildcats broke the shutout late in the second quarter when Bautista-Rundgren found senior wide receiver Mulik Johnson on a 7-yard TD pass to make the deficit 13 points.
Franklin kicked-off the ball to Pleasant Grove in the second half, but the Eagles fumbled the ball on the return giving the Wildcats great field position.
Bautista-Rundgren would find Johnson again on the first play with a 33-yard strike to shrink the Pleasant Grove lead 20-14.
It didn’t take Valencia long to lead a 65-yard drive that lasted under two minutes to extend the lead back up to 13 when junior running back Chris Weinberg capped the drive off with a 4-yard touchdown rush.
On the next offensive drive for the Wildcats, Bautista-Rundgren would take a hard hit and ended his night with putting a sling on his throwing shoulder.
Weinberg would find the end zone again for a six-yard touchdown rush, which was followed up by Valencia scoring the Eagles sixth touchdown on the night with a four-yard rush with 3:21 to go in the game.
“We were physically challenged and were able to overcome it,” Weinberg said.
Franklin had at least three defenders that weighed over 300 pounds on their roster, according to MaxPreps.
On the ensuing kick-off to Franklin after the return, a Wildcat player laid on the playing surface as an injury time out was called.
At the beginning of the timeout, the Pleasant Grove student section, “The Flock,” was cheering loud for their Eagles, Valencia and senior wide receiver Jacob Couchot ran over to them and asked for them to stop cheering.
“I asked them to quiet down to show them (Franklin) respect for what they’re going through,” Valencia said.
He added that he wished it didn’t happen to anyone because they (Franklin) come out every Friday and give it all like the other football programs around the country and the Eagles said a prayer before they broke their final huddle Friday night.
As both medical staffs and coaches tended to the Wildcat player on the field, there was a sudden outpour of screaming from the Franklin sideline.
There was another Wildcats player that had fallen on the sideline and the medical staffs from both teams ran over to tend to him as the player on the field was in care of the EMT’s.
The Wildcats reported that both players were discharged from the hospital on Saturday and Franklin head coach Evan Boylan was reached for comment but was unable to immediately respond.
The Wildcats will host Jesuit at Cosumnes Oaks High School this Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
The Eagles will host Cosumnes Oaks in a game that will have a lot of athleticism; Valencia and Costa added that the Wolfpack have a lot of athletes on their roster and they can be dangerous.
Pleasant Grove and Cosumnes Oaks will kick-off at 7:15 p.m. Friday evening.
