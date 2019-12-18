By Steven Bryla
Citizen Sports Writer
The Pleasant Grove Eagles boys’ basketball team won a nail biter Friday night in the second day of tournament play at the 13th annual Mark Macres Tournament against the Laguna Creek Cardinals 51-46 at Monterey Trail High School.
The Eagles and Cardinals both lost the first games of the tournament on Thursday.
Pleasant Grove (2-5) beat the Cardinals for the second time this season.
The Eagles started the game off well and had a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Grove head coach Dwayne Smith was happy about the ball movement his team shared in the first half.
“We did a good job at running our stuff and turned them (Laguna Creek) over defensively,” Smith said
Eagles senior center Charlie Garrison overpowered Laguna Creek in the paint throughout the first half where they had nine points at the half.
Pleasant Grove took a 24-16 lead at the half.
The Cardinals (3-8, 1-0) came out strong in the third quarter and quickly got back into the game.
Laguna Creek was led by senior Kaleb Drake. He led the Cardinals in scoring with 19 points and five rebounds.
Laguna Creek head coach Mike Gill said Drake is relied on a lot for his young team.
“He (Drake) is one of our most composed players on our young team,” Gill said. “He (Drake) is someone we can count on and anchor us.”
Drake helped close the gap on the Eagles advantage 36-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Smith said turnovers hurt his team in the third quarter.
“The turnovers hurt us on being able to get the ball inside to Charlie,” Smith said.
In the fourth quarter, Pleasant Grove was able to get back to their bread and butter and get the ball back into the paint to Garrison.
Garrison had a game high 21 points and 15 rebounds.
The Cardinals had the ball with 2.4 seconds, down by three and the full-length of the court to go.
They tried to get Drake the ball all the way down court with a baseball toss, but it sailed out of bounds and gave the ball back to the Eagles where they would close the game out.
Although Laguna Creek has completed 11 games in the season, Gill said he wants his team to improve every day.
“You have to make adjustments,” Gill said.
One of the differences between the first meeting where Pleasant Grove beat Laguna Creek 56-34 on Nov. 22 was Drake didn’t play in the game.
The Cardinals will face challenges with teams that consist of Monterey Trail and Grant in the Metro League.
The Eagles will face one of the toughest divisions in the area with the grueling Delta league schedule that consists of defending state runner-up Sheldon, Franklin, Davis and Jesuit.
Smith said there is no easy opponent in the Delta league schedule.
“Night in and night out, you’re playing a tough team” Smith said.
Laguna Creek lost to Foothill on Saturday 60-49 and their next game will be on the road Friday night at Lodi with tip-off at 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove lost to Monterey Trail Saturday 62-60 and will play tomorrow night in the Les Curry tournament against Wood High School with tip-off at 4 p.m.
