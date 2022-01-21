After losing by 29 points two nights prior to Sheldon, Pleasant Grove needed a big showing Friday in its home game with Davis to keep pace in the Delta League. The top four spots in the Delta standings get a spot in the post-season.
Struggling all night with its 3-point shooting, it was the Eagles’ defense and rebounding that came through and help Pleasant Grove (15-6, 3-2 Delta) win in overtime over the Blue Devils, 77-71. In fact with 2:40 to go in regulation, Davis (6-9, 2-3 Delta) held a 66-61 lead. But, all the Blue Devils were able to manage the rest of the way was a single field goal.
Behind three steals by Taison Pierce in that final span of the fourth quarter along with key buckets by Collin Billy and Joseph Espy, Pleasant Grove actually had a chance to win the game at the buzzer. Billy’s jumper with 1:12 left tied the game at 68. A steal by Tahjai Enero with :25 remaining gave the Eagles the ball. MacPhail called a time out to draw up the play. Enero was open at the top of the three-point circle with three seconds left, but drew the front of the iron. A wild rebound and shot by Xavier Porter was no good and the game went to overtime.
The defense and solid rebounding continued through the four-minute extra period with Davis missing every field goal. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove scored primarily from the free throw line, making seven-of-12. Billy followed up one of his own steals with a three-point bucket that ignited the home fans.
Pierce was the main guy on the offensive end scoring 16 of his game-high 23 in the first half. Porter along with 6-8 post man Joseph Espy were quite active in the second half and in the extra period. Porter scored 14 and Espy, 11 points.
Billy ended up with 12.
Boys Basketball Scores (1/21/22)
Delta League –
Cosumnes Oaks 53, Franklin 47
Sheldon 59, Jesuit 55
Stojakovic (J) 18
Pleasant Grove 77, Davis 71 (OT)
Pierce (PG) 23, Porter (PG) 14, Billy (PG) 12, Espy (PG) 11
Metro Conference -
River City vs. Monterey Trail
Grant 56, Laguna Creek 47
Sierra Valley Conference –
Bradshaw Chr. 61, Galt 45
