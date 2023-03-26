Pleasant Grove’s talented boys track and field squad grabbed first place Saturday at the Thunder Invitational in Rocklin. The Eagles scored 72 team points to second place Oak Ridge’s 57.
The Sac-Joaquin Section’s top hurdler Stephen Dahdouh had a season-best mark in the 110 meter race with a mark of 14.42 seconds. He also won the 300 meter hurdles in 40.32 seconds.
Franklin’s top performer was Ian Dossman who won the 100 meter race with a time of 10.83 seconds. Laguna Creek’s Halim Tholley had a season-best time of 22.70 seconds and finished fourth in the 200 meters. He also placed fifth in the 400 meters.
Pleasant Grove also picked up points with John Funderburg’s fourth place finish in the 3200 meters. Teammate Spencer Cutting was fifth. In the relays, the Eagles’ 4x400 meter squad finished in third place.
PG’s Luke Stuckey won the boys’ shot put with a heave of 47 feet, 11.5 seconds. Winning the discus throw was the Eagles’ Jacob Lozano with a toss of 151 feet, 5 inches.
Earning points in the girls’ events were Shemi Brown-Dawson (PG) third in the triple jump, Abigail Wagner (PG) first in the pole vault, Amanda Javellana (PG) fourth in discus and Favour Iyasere (PG) second in the 100 meters.
Frankin’s girls 4x400 meter relay squad won that event with a time of 4:10.39, the second-fastest time this season in the Section. The Wildcats’ 4x100 meter relay team was second on Saturday.
Delta League Center Meet
All the Delta League track teams converged on Davis High School March 22 for the first center meet of the season. Dahdouh won the boys’ 100 and 200 meters. Elk Grove’s C.J. Smith won the boys’ long jump.
In the girls’ events, Iyasere won the 100 meter dash, the long jump and the high jump. Wagner won the pole vault and Elizabeth Byars of Cosumnes Oaks won the shot put.
Franklin’s 4x100 relay team placed first. Pleasant Grove’s Alina Solis won the 400-meter run.
