Madelyn Lawson tossed a no-hitter Thursday, striking out eight as Division I top-seed Pleasant Grove moved on to the Sac-Joaquin Section semi-final round. Meanwhile the softball season is over for Franklin in Division I and Elk Grove in Division II quarterfinal games.
Pleasant Grove 2, Gregori 1
Shealynn Stinson singled in the first inning, the Eagles' only hit of the game, and scored following a pair of Jaguar errors. L Peredes scored the second and what was eventually the winning run on Zoe Iverson's ground ball out.
Gregori did score a run in the fifth on two walks, two Eagle errors and a safety squeeze bunt. But, Lawson retired the next seven in a row to wrap up the win and send the Eagles into the Division I semi-finals on May 23. They will host No. 5 Inderkum, 4-1 winners Thursday over Enochs.
In the other Division I semi-final No. 2 Granite Bay will take on No. 3 Oak Ridge.
Oak Ridge 10, Franklin 6
The season is over for the Wildcats (22-7) after Thursday's loss. Kealani Nitta and Leah Pham each had three hits for the Wildcats who had 15 hits on the day.
Franklin got out to a 3-0 lead thanks mainly to a two-run double by Nitta in the second inning. They added another run in the third inning on Fields' single. But, Oak Ridge took the lead by responding with five runs and six hits in their half of the third.
The Trojans tacked on runs in each of the next three innings to grab the win and move into the semi-finals.
For the Wildcats, who started the season 15-0, it ends one of their best seasons in school history and its first winning season since 2015.
Whitney 11, Elk Grove 5
In Division II, the Thundering Herd's season was ended by the No. 2 seed. Alyssa Flindt opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a three-run homer in the first inning. Whitney added five more in the fourth inning and ended up with 15 hits overall.
Emma Stang led Elk Grove with three hits in four at-bats.
