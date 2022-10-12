PG tennis win over St. Francis

Pleasant Grove's tennis team stayed in first place in the Delta League following Tuesday's 5-4 win over St.Francis.

 Courtesy Linda Shepherd

It took three hours to complete, but Plesant Grove's girls tennis team defeated St. Francis, 5-4, Tuesday to stay atop the Delta League tied with Davis.

With matches going into the twilight, #2 singles player Jeannie Zhang won her third set, 6-2, to give the Eagles the win. The scores in her earlier sets were 5-7, 7-5.

The four other winners for Pleasant Grove were #1 singles Emi Mikami with a 6-1, 7-5 win, #4 singles May Khuu with a 6-4, 6-3 win, #5 singles player Jade Yen-Calhoun with a 7-6, 6-2 win and #6 singles player Jenna Brozaitis who won her match, 6-4, 6-1.

"Each player played their hearts out with very long matches," Eagles' coach Linda Shepherd said. 

There are three matches left in the season and PG is now 11-1 overall, 8-1 in the Delta.

