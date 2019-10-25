Pleasant Grove’s girls golf team will be among the teams featured at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament for girls golf Monday, Oct. 28.
Finishing sixth in the Oct. 21 Division I golf tournament, the Eagles were one of six D I teams to qualify for Masters.
The Eagles earned a team score of 442 and were led by Sadia Sadiq with her score of 80 and Ingrid Yee, who scored 87.
The Masters tournament will take place at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton at 9 a.m.
