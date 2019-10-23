The Pleasant Grove Eagles ended their three-game losing streak Friday night as they beat the Sheldon Huskies 42-20 in a pivotal game that put them in the driver’s seats for playoffs.
It could have been the last time the Eagles seniors played in front of a home crowd in Sheldon-Pleasant Grove stadium.
Pleasant Grove (5-3, 2-3) senior quarterback Nathan Valencia said he and his fellow seniors wanted to make it their best game.
“We tried to put our trademark on this school for the years to come,” Valencia said.
He added that, within the last two seasons, the Eagles had won three games combined, so the fact they’re already past that mark is something the younger players in the program can look up to and accomplish.
“We lost those games in the past, but look at us now,” Valencia said.
The Eagles struck the scoreboard first, just like they have for six of their eight games this season.
Valencia found senior wide receiver Jacob Couchot for a five-yard touchdown pass to give Pleasant Grove the early 7-0 lead.
The Huskies answered right back and tied when junior quarterback Sean Nixon ran the ball in for a two-yard TD rush.
The defense took over the last 17 minutes of the half as it remained tied at seven at the break.
With a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter, the Eagles broke the tie on a six-yard TD pass from Valencia to junior wide receiver Eli Gula.
The game turned into a shootout after the tie broke in the third quarter.
Couchot said they switched to the power formation to open the second half.
Eagles’ head coach Matt Costa said his offensive staff adjusted well at the half to open the offense for the second half.
“We went to our two-back system and that allowed our passing game to open up,” Costa said.
After the Gula receiving touchdown, senior running back Dem Alexander walked his way into the end zone on a seven-yard TD rush toward the end of the third quarter to extend the Pleasant Grove lead to 21-7.
Sheldon (2-6, 0-4) responded quickly as Nixon found junior wide receiver Wonya Williams for a five-yard TD reception to have a chance and tie it up, but the extra point was blocked by Pleasant Grove and they led 21-13 with 10 minutes to go in the game.
The Eagles added 14 straight points to their lead to 35-13 on a three-yard TD rush by junior running back Chris Weinberg and Valencia and Couchot found each other again for a 50-yard TD pass.
The Huskies scored for the final time to bring the deficit to 15-points with a little under three minutes to go in the game.
Sheldon head coach Dave Filan said he was proud of the effort his Huskies had throughout the night of his young roster.
“We (Sheldon) went from a senior lenient team to a young team and were trying to get better every day,” Filan said.
He added that it’s tough having a young roster in the Delta league, but said he is excited to see how his players progress for the rest of the season.
Weinberg added a 51-yard rushing touchdown to put the nail in the coffin for the Pleasant Grove victory.
The Huskies will host Jesuit this Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
The Eagles were projected as the 11th seed in the Sac-Joaquin Division 1 football playoffs according to MaxPreps before the game with Sheldon on Friday.
Pleasant Grove’s remaining games include two road games to Valley and Jesuit.
Valencia said that the team needs to dial in and take the games seriously and play their best football.
“We treat every team as if they are the New England Patriots,” Costa said.
