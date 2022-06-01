This is uncharted territory for local high school baseball and softball teams. For the first time, CIF is offering a Northern California and a Southern California Regional Tournament in both sports. It’s single elimination, do or die, loser leaves town, last person over the top ropes, etc.
It’s open only to Section champions and the runners-up, five Divisions total, eight teams a division.
All games are played at the home site of the highest-seeded squad. Tuesday it all got underway with two of those games being played right here in Elk Grove, about a long 3-wood (for Bryson DeChambeau) apart.
In the upper diamond was Division I No. 4 seed Sheldon softball hosting No. 5 Archbishop Mitty.
Across “Lake Bradshaw” (when there’s water in the gully to the east), was an opening round baseball game in Division IV, No. 2 Bradshaw Christian hosting No. 7 Madera South.
Good crowds at both locations were treated to some good games on a 83-degree days.
To the west, Sheldon’s season looked like it was over before it was over. Quickly down 4-0 in the first inning, the Huskies had to scratch from behind. And, with the bases-loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, down 6-2, back-to-back doubles by Imani Black and Reina Zermeno tied the game. Then D’Auna Johnson drove in the game winner with a single for a 7-6 victory over the Monarchs.
Meanwhile to the east, freshman pitcher Dylan Wood held Madera South, a Division IV champion of the Central Section, to six hits while striking out six and winning, 3-0.
Pride shortstop Micah Nicholson continued his hot batting with a two for two day that included an RBI double. Nicholson extended his hitting streak to seven games and raised his batting average to .507.
“It’s all about our practices, its’ completely different than any high school, it’s all about intensity,” Nicholson said. The sophomore, a slick-fielding shortstop, attributes much of his success this season to the emphasis on defense brought primarily by assistant coach Dan Boyle.
“He completely changed the way I thought about shortstop and fielding,” Nicholson said.
Back to the west at Mary Jo Truesdale Field, Sheldon starting pitcher Breanna Romero was rocked quickly by the Monarchs in the top of the first inning, surrendering a lead-off homer followed by a double, a pair of strikeouts, then an error and three singles. It was 4-0 and Jaylee Ojo was brought on to pitch. The rest of the way, she did a good job holding the Monarchs off the base, allowing two hits and striking out 10 batters.
What looked like a killing dagger came in the top of the seventh. After Dakota Kennedy tripled in a run and Zermeno singled in Kennedy to narrow the margin to 4-2 , Mitty, in the sixth inning, Ojo opened the top of the seventh with a walk and two outs later surrendered a home run to C Hicks to extend the Monarch’s lead to 6-2.
Then, Sheldon’s heroics took over in the bottom of the seventh with Beija Allen’s single, Ojo reaching base on an infield error and Jazzie Fines’ single to load the bases and set the tables for the Huskies’ big bats to come from behind. It was the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I champions’ 28th win of the year. Thursday, they’ll travel to Mountain View to face the region’s top seed in St. Francis, a team that is 29-2 and on Tuesday defeated St. Francis of Sacramento, 8-2, in their CIF NorCal Regional opener.
The Lancers defeated Mitty, 6-5 in 9 innings, last Saturday for the Central Coast Section championship.
Whereas Sheldon will be in the Bay Area Thursday for round two of the CIF NorCal Regionals, Bradshaw will have another home game. They’ll face St. Mary’s of Albany. The Panthers defeated St. Francis of Watsonville, 4-3 on Tuesday. St. Mary’s was the Division IV champions of the North Coast Section.
Scoreboard
Baseball – NorCal Div. IV
#1 Colusa 5, #8 Branson 4
#4 Christopher 10, #5 Calaberas 3
#3 St. Mary’s (Albany) 4, St. Francis (Watsonville) 3
#2 Bradshaw Christian 3, #7 Madera South 0
Softball – NorCal Div. I
#1 St. Francis (Mtn.View) 8, #8 St. Francis (Sacramento) 2
#4 Sheldon 7, #5 Archbishop Mitty 6
#4 Clovis 3, #6 Heritage 0
#2 Del Oro 5, #7 Granada 1
