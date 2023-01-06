When things, start going wrong, everything seems to go wrong. But, as Cosumnes Oaks’ girls basketball team found out Friday, when things start going right, everything does indeed start going right.
Down by 16 points midway through the second quarter and lingering behind rival Franklin by double digit points much of the third quarter, as well, all it took was some good defense, solid rebounding, and Isabel Tan to get hot and the Wolfpack turned around their Delta League game by winning 46-43 at The Den.
Tan, who was – according to MaxPreps – leading the nation in total three-point buckets made going into the night with 85, actually started the game by missing her first four shots and was four-for-12 in the first half with ten points. Then, the junior got on fire. Down 40-29 starting the fourth period, Tan made all her shots the rest of the way including a pair of three pointers; 12 points to be exact in the final stanza to finish with 22 points.
It was Tan’s steal of an errant Franklin pass and an easy layup which gave Cosumnes Oaks its first lead of the night at 42-41 with 2:10 remaining. But just 30 seconds later Tan picked up her fifth foul and she was on the bench.
Franklin’s Jasmine Clee made one of two free throws to tie the game 42-42 and the pumped-up Cosumnes Oaks fans were nervous. But with 45 ticks left on the clock four-foot, 10-inch Jenna Yip put the Wolfpack in the lead for good with a three from the far corner.
“We believe in each other, and we believe in what we are running,” Cosumnes Oaks coach Paul Powner said. “We had to turn up our defense and that was our difference.”
The Wolfpack outscored the Wildcats 17-3 in the fourth quarter.
“Isabel Tan got hot,” Franklin coach Dr. Kim Manlangit said. “I think we did a good job of containing her in the first half. I told the girls at halftime, she was getting good looks, she just wasn’t making them. I told the girls if she continues to get good looks, she’s going to start making them and that’s what happened.”
The win put Cosumnes Oaks, the defending Delta League champions, atop the standings at 2-0 after the first week of league play. Franklin is now 1-1.
Cosumnes Oaks (12-5, 2-0) 46, Franklin (9-8, 1-1) 43
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cos. Oaks 7 9 13 17 46
Franklin 19 10 11 3 43
Scoring: CO Tan 22, Hartman 7, Tran 6, Rilloraza 4, Yip 3, Tisdale 2, Barron 2; FR Clee 12, Singleton 10, Fadrigon 10, Whitehead 5, Nicolas 4, Estacio 2
