Every Thursday during practice Laguna Creek's football team runs through its two-minute offense. This past Friday, that two-minute offense had to be employed and behind quarterback Mitchell Labrado, it was run to perfection.
“(In practice) it’s never looked that good,” head coach Ryan Nill said, almost giddy from a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Pleasant Grove (2-2) in a non-conference game at Sheldon-Pleasant Grove Community Stadium. “They had a hurt quarterback, their starter goes down, their back was against the wall, they had nothing to lose. They came out swinging and they definitely connected.”
The Cardinals (3-1), down by 24-7 at halftime thanks to three fumbles and an interception, had fought back against the very improved Eagles, a team that won two games last season. One of those games via forfeit.
Laguna Creek got the ball at its own 10-yard line but only 1:46 to go in the game, down 24-21. Labrado, in much the style of one of John Elway’s patented last-minute drives he engineered so many times for the Denver Broncos, whittled away at the Eagle defense through short passes near the sideline and receivers running out of bounds to stop the clock. On two occasions, Labrado avoided the rush of defensive linemen and quickly scrambled for positive yardage. The Cardinals marched those 90 yards in 12 plays scoring with :24.3 remaining.
Big running back Armon Thorntona powered to the corner flag out of the jumbo formation for the final six yards and the winning score.
“It came down to who wanted it more in the second half and we battled,” Nill said.
Labrado said the final drive of the game was the best drive they’ve had all season to date.
“We’ve been practicing that,” he said. “Our offense is really successful and we can do things when we really want to. We have guys and we can really make plays when we really need to.”
Labrado finished 24-of-33 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cardinal faithful went home full of joy with their team looking at a 3-1 non-conference mark in 2023. Now, Nill knows his team has to be much better, particularly in the first half. On Friday they turned the ball over four times. This next Friday the Cardinals open the Metro Conference season at Monterey Trail and being generous with the football can’t happen against the defending conference champions.
“We’ve got to get back to work,” Nill said. “We know Monterey Trail and we can’t spot them 24 points in the first half. That’s a machine.”
Pleasant Grove, though they led by 17 points at intermission, struggled offensively all night. They ended up with only 116 yards in 41 plays and only six first downs to Laguna Creek’s 24. The Cardinals forced seven punts and that gave them a chance to get back into the game.
The Eagles’ Antonio Vasquez-Williams picked off Labrado’s first pass of the game and went 14 yards for the first TD. Bobby Mitchell scored on short runs after Pleasant Grove recovered Cardinal fumbles at the Laguna Creek 17 and at the 19 in the second quarter.
Eagle kicker Carter Tseu had the opportunity to once again show off his powerful kicking foot hitting on a 41-yard field goal as time ran out on the first half.
Box Score (Final)
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Laguna Creek........ 7 0 6 14 - 27 Record: (3-1)
Pleasant Grove...... 7 17 0 0 - 24 Record: (2-2)
Scoring Summary: LC - PG
1st 10:23 PG - Antonio Vasquez-Williams 14 yd interception return (Carter Tseu kick)
0 - 7
07:13 LC - Tylen Lomax 32 yd pass from Armon Thorntona (80 kick)
6 plays, 55 yards, TOP 3:10 7 - 7
2nd 11:56 PG - Bobby Mitchell 1 yd run (Carter Tseu kick)
5 plays, 19 yards, TOP 1:07 7 - 14
05:08 PG - Bobby Mitchell 2 yd run (Carter Tseu kick)
5 plays, 17 yards, TOP 2:16 7 - 21
00:00 PG - Carter Tseu 41 yd field goal
7 plays, 21 yards, TOP 2:51 7 - 24
3rd 01:43 LC - Armon Thorntona 1 yd run (Chris DeLuca kick failed)
7 plays, 88 yards, TOP 2:13 13 - 24
4th 04:28 LC – Ryan Eddy 7 yd pass from Mitchell Labrado (Ryan Eddy pass)
8 plays, 80 yards, TOP 2:13 21 - 24
00:24 LC - Armon Thorntona 6 yd run (DeLuca rush fumbled)
12 plays, 90 yards, TOP 1:22 27 - 24
LC PG
FIRST DOWNS................... 24 6
RUSHES-YARDS (NET)............ 33-121 30-91
PASSING YDS (NET)............. 281 25
Passes Att-Comp-Int........... 33-24-1 12-5-1
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS.66-402 42-116
Fumble Returns-Yards.......... 0-0 0-0
Punt Returns-Yards............ 1-3 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards......... 1-14 4-49
Interception Returns-Yards.... 1-0 1-14
Punts (Number-Avg)............ 2-27.0 7-40.9
Fumbles-Lost.................. 4-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards............... 6-39 6-44
Possession Time............... 25:48 21:57
Sacks By: Number-Yards........ 0-0 3-16
RUSHING: Laguna Creek-Mitchell Labrado 12-57; Armon Thorntona 12-56; Tariq Booth 6-31;
Chris DeLuca 1-0; Keith Johnson 1-0; Malachi Zhurko 1-minus 23. Pleasant Grove-Bobby
Mitchell 26-82; Antonio Williams 3-9; Caden Bemis 1-0.
PASSING: Laguna Creek-Mitchell Labrado 23-32-1-249; Armon Thorntona 1-1-0-32.
Pleasant Grove-Drew Troth 5-11-1-25; Antonio Williams 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Laguna Creek-Tylen Lomax 6-118; Ryan Eddy 6-68; Armon Thorntona
5-41; Tariq Booth 2-5; Halim Tholley 1-16; Akram Idris 1-11; Julien Grady 1-10;
Wayne Cavanaugh 1-8; Keith Johnson 1-4. Pleasant Grove-Antonio Williams 2-3;
Nic Trillo 1-15; Bobby Mitchell 1-4; Jacob Beals 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS: Laguna Creek-Jalen Flenory 1-0. Pleasant Grove-Antonio Williams 1-14.
Stadium: PG Community Stadium Attendance: 2000
Kickoff time: 7:15pm End of Game: 9:45pm Total elapsed time: 2:30
Temperature: 86 Wind: WSW 5 Weather: clear
Elsewhere in the Elk Grove area:
Pittsburg 10, Monterey Trail 7
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Monterey Trail 0 7 0 0 -7 Record: (0-3)
Pittsburg 7 0 0 3 -10 Record: (3-0)
Lodi 42, Franklin 18
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Franklin 0 6 0 12 -18 Record:(0-4)
Lodi 14 14 7 7 -42 Record:(2-2)
San Ramon Valley 45, Elk Grove 7
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
San Ramon Valley 7 21 14 3 -45 Record: (3-0)
Elk Grove 7 0 0 0 -7 Record: (1-3
Inderkum 35, Cosumnes Oaks 28
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Inderkum 0 7 7 21 -35 Record: (3-1)
Cosumnes Oaks 0 7 7 14 -28 Record: (1-3)
Oakdale 41, Sheldon 6
Sutter 14, Bradshaw Chr. 7
Riverbank 17, Florin 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.