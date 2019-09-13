The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and Dollamur announced today the signing of a three-year agreement, through 2022, that expands Dollamur’s partnership as the official wrestling, cheer, and athletic mat of the CIF state-wide. “Dollamur is proud to continue our relationship with the California Interscholastic Federation and excited to expand our partnership to include both wrestling and competitive cheerleading. We’ve been the Official Wrestling Mat Sponsor for CIF Boys and Girls Wrestling for many years and are honored to now be the official mat for all CIF sports,” stated Chuck Thompson, vice president of wrestling at Dollamur. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Dollamur as they have proven to be a terrific supporter of the CIF and education-based athletics,” stated CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
Based in Fort Worth, Texas and established in 1996, Dollamur Sport Surfaces is the leading global manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sports flooring for wrestling, martial arts, MMA, gymnastics, cheerleading, fitness and other sport activities. Innovative, proprietary products and a commitment to technological advancements in production have enabled Dollamur to set new industry standards for the sport mat industry. Dollamur mats are the preferred choice in hundreds of top-level sports competitions, including many national championships and Olympic-qualifying tournaments each year throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia and the Middle East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.