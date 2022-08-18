For fans headed out to their favorite high school’s football game Friday, there will be something different when purchasing tickets at the gate. Most area high schools now use a digital ticketing system called, “GoFan.”
This means fans can purchase tickets for the game ahead of time, have the E-ticket emailed to their cellphone and show it at the gate for admission.
A trip to the GoFan.co website will ask fans to enter in the name of the school they follow. The next page will list all that school’s athletic events. Most schools this fall have listed all their girls volleyball matches along with football games, both home and away.
Fans click on the game they want to attend, the number of tickets wanted and then GoFan will add a $1 a ticket service charge. The site accepts most credit card payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Two Elk Grove Unified athletic directors told the Citizen when setting up each event in the GoFan system they can establish the number of tickets they want to sell over GoFan so that they don’t over sell any games. They add that there is a feature whereby fans can reserve specific seats, if available. They say GoFan sends their school a check on a weekly basis for the number of E-tickets sold.
Another method of purchasing tickets to local sporting events is over the GoFan app. A fan can walk up to the gate of the game, open the app and take a picture of a GoFan QR code posted at the ticket counter. There on the spot the fan can purchase as many tickets as needed, show the receipt on their cellphones to the ticket taker and walk into the game.
Now, if fans still want to buy tickets the old-fashioned way by handing over cash, most schools will still accept that form of payment, according to these A.D.’s.
The athletic directors added this system, which has been in use primarily the last year or so for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, has cut down on long lines at the gates because fans are able to move into the stadium or gymnasium quicker. Plus, accounting of the ticket revenue, they say, is very fast and accurate.
Tickets for the Section’s volleyball foundation games on Aug. 22, the proceeds of which are funneled into the A. Dale Lacky Scholarship fund, will be sold exclusively through GoFan. That evening in Elk Grove Pleasant Grove will host Lincoln, Bradshaw Christian will travel to Monterey Trail and Cosumnes Oaks will host Christian Brothers.
