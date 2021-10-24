AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Brian Detrick once again impressed the waterskiing world last weekend, placing fourth in men’s slalom at the IWWF World Waterski Championships in Florida. The Elk Grove High School graduate initially finished in a five-way tie for third behind Nate Smith of McCordsville, Ind., and Italy’s Thomas Degasperi.
Detrick and four others competed in a runoff for the bronze medal and Detrick was just nosed out by Will Asher from Great Britian. Smith, in winning gold, set a world championships’ record with one buoy at 43 feet off.
“I gave everything I had and came up short in a second run off to stand on the podium,” Detrick posted on his Facebook site. “It was a great battle with all of the guys and especially with Will Asher in the runoffs. He put up a massive score of 5@41 off in the first runoff and I was able to equal the score to force another one where he edged me out by half a buoy.”
The U.S. Elite Water Ski Team earned the overall team bronze medal and seven U.S. water ski athletes won individual medals in respective events at the 37th annual version of the World Waterskiing Championships which were at Jack Travers’ International Tournament Skiing and Sunset Lakes in Groveland, Fla.
“It was a week filled with many emotions and the most competitive waterski event in the history of the sport,” Detrick posted. “The performances all week from men’s and women’s slalom, trick, jump and overall were phenomenal. Multiple world tournament records and the men’s overall record were broken. It was a massive week for the sport on the biggest stage.”
In the team competition, the United States, which was seeking to win its 28th world team title, tallied 7,706.50 points. Canada (8,195.04 points) won the gold medal for the second consecutive time and Great Britain (7,738.54 points) earned the silver medal. Athletes from 33 countries participated in the tournament.
