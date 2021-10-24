Elk Grove, CA (95624)

Today

Periods of rain and wind. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High near 60F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.