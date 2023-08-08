(Editor’s note: With the announcement last week of several Pacific-12 Conference schools leaving after the coming school year for other conferences, it leaves only four schools; Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State. Former Denver-area journalist Terrance McEvilly recently wrote a commentary that explained why the Pac-12 has fallen apart. It is with his permission we re-print it.)
In the final AP college football poll of the 2011 season, the Pac-12 had three teams ranked in the top seven — a splendid end to a year where the conference had signed what was then the richest media rights deal in the country, $3 billion over 12 years.
That same year, the conference had the chance to lure Oklahoma and Texas away from a weakened Big 12 but decided against the addition. After all, why add two blue blood football programs to a conference that thought it could do no wrong? And that’s the start of how the Pac-12 ended up where it found itself the morning of Aug. 4, waking up in a skid row flophouse with only hubris and arrogance to keep it company.
The story of the mismanagement of the Pac-12 might well be a case study in business schools for decades to come. It was an enterprise led by foolish people, including conference staff, university presidents and athletic directors, who thought they were the smartest people in the room. They weren’t.
It didn’t help matters that the conference decided it could build its own media empire without any outside help. But in the end, the Pac-12 Network was a flawed business model, a too regionalized experiment where expenses spiraled out of control as the network overcommitted to airing too many events that didn’t generate any revenue. And to make matters worse, the conference and DirectTV were never able to reach an agreement.
And the product that the Pac-12 put on the football field for most of the last decade created diminished interest in the conference from the rest of the country. UCLA and USC lost their relevance, Colorado was terrible, the Arizona schools couldn’t find a path to success. Oregon and Stanford had some brilliant moments and became the national face of the league, with a little brief help from Washington. Still, it was a conference that hadn’t made the college football playoffs (CFP) in six years — a conference where a league attorney over-ruled an in-game officiating decision in the middle of a game.
By the time a commissioner change was finally made in 2021, another mistake was made in hiring George Kliavkoff, a man who voted against the expanded CFP in his first year on the job. But Kliavkoff’s biggest failure was an inability to create a new media rights deal in a timely fashion. He overvalued the conference in his initial demand to networks last year and never recovered, reduced to offering league presidents this week an offer from Apple that made little sense financially or in terms of exposure.
Oregon doesn’t deserve blame for leaving for the Big Ten. Nor do USC, UCLA, Colorado or Arizona for making the moves they did. They had little choice and the time had come for those schools to watch over their own interests.
No, the blame for the sad ending to a once proud league lies in the hands of others who should have better anticipated the future of college athletics. They had numerous chances over the last decade to strengthen the Pac-12 and will probably never be able to explain why they didn’t. And we are all poorer tonight as a result.
