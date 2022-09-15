The Delta League and Metro Conference slate of games get started this week. We have a rare Thursday game; Monterey Trail vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College - that due to the shortage of football officials, so just about every school has to play outside the typical Friday schedule at least once a season.
Let's take a swipe at our predictions for the games this week.
Thursday: Monterey Trail (2-2) vs. Laguna Creek (3-1)
Monterey Trail has been impressive the past two weeks with wins over St. Francis of Mountain View and Merced. But, the Cardinals have also looked good, last week its first win ever over Pleasant Grove, 41-14. Now, the question is whether the Laguna Creek defense can stop the Monterey Trail veer. This is one of the Cardinals best seasons in the last 12 years. They will probably make the playoffs, but they just don't have the horses to beat the Mustangs who have yet to lose a game in the Metro Conference.
Prediction: Monterey Trail 33, Laguna Creek 7
Friday: Mira Loma (2-2) vs. Bradshaw Christian (2-1)
The Pride originally had a game against Golden Sierra, but most of its players are evacuated from their homes because of Mosquito Fire. The school is in Garden Valley. Just Tuesday Drew Rickert got Mira Loma, an independent school which doesn't belong to a league, to come to Pride Stadium Friday to play. The Matadors will have their hands full trying to stop the Pride double-wing running attack.
Prediction: Bradshaw 32, Mira Loma 13
Elk Grove (1-3) vs. Cosumnes Oaks (1-3)
This Delta League opener pits an Elk Grove team that allowed a road game at San Ramon Valley get away from them last Friday. Meanwhile Cosumnes Oaks is coming off a one-point loss to Inderkum. Ranvir Malhi is having a solid season passing, averaging 189 yards a game for the Wolfpack. The problem has been Cosumnes Oaks hasn't had much of a running game. Elk Grove is all about the run and sophomore Caleb Hill came through last week with 157 yards rushing. There is no reason why the Herd won't have their way Friday at C.O. barring a bunch of fumbles.
Prediction: Elk Grove 16, Cosumnes Oaks 8
Franklin (0-4) vs. Davis (2-2)
The Wildcats open the Delta with a road game at Davis, who has rebounded from a 0-2 start with wins over Oakmont and over Fairfield. Franklin needs a confidence game badly, but the Blue Devils may have a bit too much.
Prediction: Davis 28, Franklin 14
Highlands (2-2) vs. Florin (0-4)
The Panthers could use an inspiration game after really failing to do well a week ago vs. Arcata. They improve each week, but whether it is enough to overcome Highlands, I just don't know. We'll pull for a win for Florin in its final non-league game this season.
Prediction: Highlands 14, Florin 12
Saturday: Sheldon (3-1) vs. Jesuit (3-0)
Two quality teams face off at Jesuit at 1 p.m. Saturday. The defending Delta champion Marauders will face its toughest test in the Huskies who have a quality offense that has proven it can both throw the ball and run the ball with equal ability. Jesiah Machado is averaging 221 passing yards a game and receiver Scott Nixon already has 32 catches and four TDs. Sheldon may be stinging from its 42-35 loss to Acalanes which scored twice in the final five minutes for the win last Friday. The Huskies need to get a turnover or two to pull this one out, otherwise, it appears as though Jesuit will take this one.
Prediction: Jesuit 32, Sheldon 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.