The amazing season by Pleasant Grove’s girls golf team seems to be gaining recognition around the Sac-Joaquin Section given how decidedly they have been winning matches and tournaments this fall. In the last Delta League Center Match at Bartley-Cavanaugh Golf Club, where all golfers play 18 holes, the Eagles won by 67 strokes.
The second-place team was Sheldon. Going into Monday’s final Delta League Center match of the season, the Huskies will walk on the links of WildHawk Golf Club with 22 team points, six behind Pleasant Grove and six points in front of third-place St. Francis.
That prospect thrills Sheldon’s fourth-year coach Kelli Kosney. Her own daughter, Rylie, is on the team and playing the best golf of her life right now. That says something for Rylie was last year’s Delta League Most Valuable Player.
That says something for a young woman who regularly shoots in the 70s just a few years after starting to play the sport.
“(Rylie) was playing recreationally her freshman year,” Kosney explained. “Scott Gradin (now the athletic director at Pleasant Grove) was the golf coach at that time and I became his assistant while my daughter was dabbling with golf. When he got the position at PG, I applied as the golf coach and got it. I really love it.”
Kosney will ride on the hopes of Rylie Monday, who shot 81 at Center Match No. 2 at Bartley-Cavanaugh and had a 69 in the first Center Match Sept. 13 at Haggin Oaks, along with An Van, who on Thursday fired a personal best 39 in a 9-hole match against Franklin. Seniors Susheen Kaur, her twin sister, Navleen, and Adelinee Saelee also figure to do well Monday and in the playoffs, as well.
“They are all eager to learn and are incredibly coachable,” Kelli said.
A good team showing Monday at WildHawk would ensure Sheldon would join Pleasant Grove at the Oct. 25 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament at Rancho Murrietta’s North Course. All leagues with seven members can qualify three teams and then the top six individual scorers from the rest of the teams for the Division I tourney. Monday’s Center Match will determine whether that third team is going to be Davis or St. Francis.
The Section does have an interesting rule in that if any team does score 450 or fewer strokes in its culminating league tournament, that team can also qualify for the Divisional round. Any of these four teams have that kind of potential to accomplish that feat.
“This is such a competitive league,” Kelli said. “The girls at Pleasant Grove and there are a few at Franklin are very competitive. They play against each other on the weekends as well as in high school. It really comes to whoever has their best day.”
