Sacramento Republic FC announced Dec. 10 it has reached an agreement on a new deal with defender Dekel Keinan. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
“Dekel adds so much experience to our team both on and off the field,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “He is a player of the highest character who has played at the highest levels of our sport. We are delighted to bring him back to lead our group for next season.”
Keinan made 24 appearances for the boys in Old Glory Red in 2019, 23 of which were starts, logging over 1,900 minutes of United Soccer League Championship action. The 35-year-old provided two assists in league play, one of which was during the thick of Republic FC’s heated playoff push on the road to Tulsa Roughnecks FC. Keinan fired a long ball that found Villyan Bijev who buried his shot to give the Indomitable Club the early 1-0 lead en route to a crucial 3-2 win.
Prior to signing with Sacramento, Keinan spent one season with FC Cincinnati where he captained the club to their first regular season USL title. The veteran center back made 23 appearances and scored a pair of goals as Cincinnati’s historic season set USL regular-season records for most points (77), wins (23) and consecutive games without a loss (all three records were broken by Phoenix in 2019).
Before Keinan joined Cincinnati, the Israeli international’s decorated career included a stint in the English Premier League following eight years in the Israeli Premier League with Maccabi Haifa. With Maccabi Haifa, the defender won two league championships and competed in the Champions League and the UEFA Cup.
Keinan joined the English Premier League’s newly promoted Blackpool FC in 2010, where he spent one season with the seaside English club. After a season in Lancashire, the defender joined EFL Championship side Cardiff City in Wales before loan spells with Crystal Palace and Bristol City.
Prior to the 2012-2013 season, Keinan returned to Macabbi Haifa where he spent the next six seasons and lifted the Israel State Cup in 2015. During his second stint in his home county, the defender competed in the Europa League.
Born in Rosh HaNikra, Israel, Keinan has earned 27 international caps with the Israel Men’s National Team, including 10 World Cup Qualifiers and eight UEFA Qualifiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.