Baseball has been a big part of Kurt Takahashi’s life since he was a youngster. He grew up in Porterville and played at Fresno City College. He was chosen in the 1995 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants as a pitcher and was in the minor leagues for three seasons. Takahashi’s pitching background may be one reason why Bradshaw Christian pitchers were so effective a year ago in winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship and the Division IV NorCal Regional final. The team’s pitchers overall only gave up four runs in seven CIF Sac-Joaquin Section & CIF NorCal playoff games.
Overall, the Pride went 26-4 in 2022.
“We had that one-two punch (on the mound),” Takahashi recalled. “But, honestly, as a baseball coach if you could have the defense up the middle like we had last year with Micah (Nicholson) and Malachi (Fuller), you’re really set. Then we had a freshman in (Ethan) Rickert at third, you’re really in good shape. Our defense was unbelievable last year.”
Takahashi has been at Bradshaw Christian since 2017 and was the school’s athletic director up until last season. He is now the commissioner of the Sierra Valley Conference. Last year he was honored by Cal Hi Sports as the state’s Baseball Coach of the Year, the first Sac-Joaquin Section coach so honored since 2015 when Nelson Randolph of Capital Christian of Sacramento was the honoree.
This will be just the second year that CIF will stage state regional championship brackets in baseball and in softball. Takahashi is optimistic his team will return to defend their NorCal championship.
“We were just smashing the ball leading up to the NorCal championship game,” Takahashi recalled.
In the regional championship the Pride upset Colusa, 9-0, scoring seven times in the first inning. Wiser threw a shutout of the RedHawks which came into that game with a 33-0 record. That win is the first NorCal championship for Bradshaw Christian in any sport.
“The atmosphere at that game was crazy,” Takahashi said. “I was told leading up to that came that when you go there they will bring the whole town of Colusa to the game. When we pulled up in our vans it was three-to-six people deep all around the field including the outfield.”
And, thus far in a rain-dotted early baseball season, the Pride is continuing its winning ways under Takahashi’s tutelage. They are 3-0 as of this writing which includes wins over Franklin of Stockton and Inderkum, schools with much larger enrollments.
Most of last year’s squad is back including junior shortstop Nicholson, pitchers David Wiser, a sophomore and senior Jackson Takahashi, the coach’s son, who is also the starting first baseman. Nicholson is also taking his turn on the mound.
“He comes in and pitches fast, get the ball and throw, get the ball, throw,” Takahashi said.
Three-sport athlete Ethan Rickert, fresh off the basketball court, is playing second base this season with Fuller graduated. Sophomore Alex Crosno will be one of the Pride’s top throwers, as well. He throws at 86mph and has three good pitches, according to Takahaski. Another varsity newcomer, Mike Santos-LaPlaca, is starting at third base.
This team, Takahashi said, has some pop in the bats and should once again compete for the SVC championship.
“We will put the ball in play and we’ll also have more power than we’ve had in the past,” he said. “We’ll be the only ones who will beat ourselves. The only way we’ll lose is if we defeat ourselves defensively. In high school baseball, defense is how you lose, so hit the ball hard somewhere.”
Roberto Garduno, a junior, is the Pride catcher and is also a left-handed batter.
The route to another D-5 championship will once again be populated by Hughson, the team Bradshaw Christian defeated 3-1 in the Section final.
