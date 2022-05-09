Davis High School’s boys and girls track and field teams both won the Delta League championships May 7 at Sheldon High School. Blue Devil senior Ray Oldham led the way with championships in the long jump, high jump and the 200 meter run. He was also fourth in the 100 meters.
The highlight for the girls were the relay teams from Elk Grove which placed first in both events. In the 4x100 meters the team of Olivia Woods, Sharon Smith, Janae Heffernan and Jillian Dobbins sprinted the oval in a time of 48.44, two-tenths of a second faster than the Franklin girls.
The 4x400 meters team of Heffernan, Woods, Asia Cole and Lilly Escorcia ran the course in a time of 4:02.73, six seconds faster than the St. Francis team.
Heffernan won the 400 meter race by a half second over teammate Cole.
Cosumnes Oaks’ Aniaya Bishop was a two-time winner by winning both the 100 and the 200 meter sprints.
Another two-time winner at the meet was Pleasant Grove hurdler Stephen Dahdouh. He won the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 14.97 seconds and the 300 meter hurdles in 39.95 seconds.
Monterey Trail boys grabbed the Metro Conference championship May 6 at Kennedy High School. The Mustangs’ girls team placed fourth. Laguna Creek boys were third and the Cardinal girls were fourth at the meet.
Mustangs were led by Fatafehi Puloka who won the high jump and the 110 meter hurdles. He was second in the 300 meter hurdles.
In the girls field events Monterey Trail’s Elizabeth Reynaga won both the shot put and the discus events.
This week all the divisional meets were run. The Division I Championships were at Oak Ridge High School May 10 and 12. The Division II Championships were May 11 and 13 at Bella Vista High School. The top finishers there will compete at the Masters Track and Field Championships, May 20 and 21, at Davis High School.
Delta League Track & Field Championships
Sat. May 7
Team Scores
Womens Varsity
1. Davis 150
2. St Francis 143
3. Pleasant Gr 116
4. Elk Grove 85
5. Franklin (EG) 52
6. Cos. Oaks 44
7. Sheldon 22
Mens Varsity
1. Davis 215.5
2. Jesuit 135.5
3. Cos. Oaks 101
3. Pleasant Gr 101
5. Elk Grove 33
6. Sheldon 14
7. Franklin (EG) 9
