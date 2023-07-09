Got to check this with the Elias Sports Bureau, the resource of all resource when it comes baseball records.
The City of Elk Grove today was honored once again with another of its own being selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. Franklin High School graduate Chase Davis was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, the 21st overall pick.
Name another city that has had more baseball first round draft choices than Elk Grove. Let's see if Elias or some other stat nerd can determine if any community has had more than six.
That string began in 2007 when Laguna Creek's Casey Weathers and his 100 mph fastball was selected eighth overall by Colorado out of Vanderbilt University. In 2014, Derek Hill of Elk Grove was selection number 23 in the opening round by the Detroit Tigers. Dylan Carlson of Elk Grove and Matt Manning of Sheldon followed in 2016, both first round draft choices. In 2018 Nick Madrigal of Elk Grove was drafted out of Oregon State, the highest pick of the group at number four overall. Davis makes number six from our fair city.
Davis was a 2020 graduate of Franklin and then played three seasons for the University of Arizona where he developed into one of the nation's top power hitters. In 2023 he made several All-American college baseball teams and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball's Heisman Trophy.
This season he batted .289 with 18 home runs, 54 RBIs in 63 games for the Wildcats. According to MLB.com, Davis slashed his strikeout rate from 22.8 percent to 14.4 percent this past season as a junior.
"With his arc, Chase is someone we've been following since high school," Cardinals assistant general manager and director of scouting Randy Flores said. "The summer before his 2020 high school season he had a tremendous showcase circuit and was someone we liked...we were excited to see his progression (at the University of Arizona)."
Davis told MLB.com he is looking forward to becoming teammates with up and coming Cardinal prospect Jordan Walker.
"Jordan and I played in the Breakthrough Series with (former White Sox manager) Jerry Manuel and those guys for three years, so I'm super excited to see Jordan again," Davis said. "It's super exciting and a blessing heading to the Cardinals."
Of the other EGUSD first rounders, Carlson remains a regular for the Cardinals in the outfield. Manning just combined with two Detroit Tigers teammates on a no-hitter Saturday. Madrigal is now a utility infielder with the Cubs after being selected by the White Sox.
Last week Hill was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals. He started the year in Triple-A and played about a month with the Nationals.
Weathers played with four different organizations over nine seasons before concluding his playing days in 2017 with Fargo-Moorhead of the American Association.
