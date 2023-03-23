It is wonderful we’ve had this much rain and snow after years of drought. Sure, we’re outdoors when it is sunny pulling weeds and mowing tall grass, yet I’d rather do that than have the irrigation system running.
It’s also meant a bunch of postponements and even some cancellation of early spring baseball, softball and golf matches along with a couple track meets. Weather permitting, April may be busy. Check with your local high school because some games may be scheduled at the last minute.
What’s Interesting:
Franklin baseball and softball are both off to hot starts. Franklin’s Jordy Lopez drilled a walk-off single in the eighth inning March 20 in a 6-5 win over rival Jesuit. Then Wednesday Nic Abraham pitched a terrific game to shutout the Marauders, 2-0. That raises the Wildcats’ record to 9-1 overall, 5-0 in the Delta League. What’s interesting Jesuit, which typically has one of the best baseball teams in the area, is off to a 1-6-1 start.
The Wildcats’ softball team is now 7-0 thanks to a 7-5 win March 20 over Christian Brothers. The Delta League softball season will get underway March 27 and Franklin should compete for the league championship.
Defending Delta winner Sheldon just got good news. Its Iowa-bound pitcher, Jaylee Ojo, has been cleared to begin practicing following a serious concussion that occurred in a traffic accident last fall. Mary Jo Truesdale will need Ojo’s experience and maturity to lead what is a very young lineup dotted with freshmen and sophomores. Sheldon has been hit with a few postponements and thus, have just a 1-2 record going into Thursday’s game with Oakmont.
In the Metro Conference, Monterey Trail baseball is off to a 4-2 start and will take on McClatchy, the defending conference champion. The Lions, who knocked off Franklin last season in the Section Division I semi-finals, is 1-7.
Section Realignment
The sixth, and perhaps, the final league realignment proposal for 2024 through 2028 in the Sac-Joaquin Section is on its way to member schools for their vote. In their March 21 meeting, the realignment committee, which included Laguna Creek athletic director Jon Ussery and Elk Grove Unified’s athletic director Rod Edmiston, settled on changes to about every league/conference in the Section.
Most leagues were built with eight schools in each. One exception is the Delta League where seven of the nine Elk Grove Unified schools will compete. Laguna Creek and Monterey Trail will leave the Metro Conference and join Franklin, Elk Grove, Cosumnes Oaks, Pleasant Grove and Sheldon.
Florin and Valley, the other two EGUSD high schools, will remain in the Greater Sacramento League with Johnson, Foothill and West Campus. Joining them will be Armijo and Fairfield, now in the Monticello Empire League, and Burbank, now in the Metro Conference.
“To break it really, really down, scope of programs was something we really looked at,” Edmiston said. “We listened to all the proposals, taking into account what (school officials) were saying and try to put them where they wanted to be.”
The Metro will take on quite a different look. Joining McClatchy, Kennedy and Grant will be Antelope, Capital Christian, Cordova and West Park. Capital Christian’s football and boys basketball will be the only two sports competing in the Metro. Its other sports will be in the Golden Empire League with Casa Roble, Dixon, El Camino, Natomas, Rio Linda, Sutter and Woodland.
Throughout the process the Capital Athletic League was eliminated, brought back in and, in this proposal, eliminated once again. Its current member schools have been scattered across other Division II and III leagues. Interestingly, CAL member Sacramento High School has been placed in the Monticello Empire League with Vacaville, Vanden, Will C. Wood, River City, Pioneer and River City. Other proposals had the Dragons in about every other area league trying to find a home for them.
“Sac High just doesn’t have a big scope of (sports) programs,” Edmiston commented. “Same thing with Capital Christian.”
Bradshaw Christian will remain in the Sierra Valley Conference with Galt, Liberty Ranch, Rosemont, Union Mine and El Dorado. But, joining the pack is Argonaut and Amador from the Highway 49 corridor.
A ballot to accept this proposal will go out in the mail to member schools on March 27. The Section’s Board of Managers is expected to vote on this realignment proposal at its April 26 meeting.
