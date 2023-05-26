Pleasant Grove hurdler Stephen Dahdouh took home a third-place medal Saturday from the 110 meter event at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis.

Dahdouh, the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion in the event, was nosed out by Davis David-Lyric of Upland (13.83 seconds) and Logan Lyght of Mater Dei (13.95 seconds). Dahdouh’s time was 14.21 seconds.

Cosumnes Oaks’ Myles McFarland also qualified for the finals in that same event but was disqualified for a hurdle violation.

Dahdouh was the only Elk Grove-area track athlete to medal in the finals of the two-day event. In the boys 200 meter dash, Ian Dossman of Franklin qualified for the finals and finished fifth in a time of 21.27 seconds. That was just .18 of a second behind the winner, Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills.

Laguna Creek’s 4x400 meter relay team finished in eighth place Saturday with a time of 3:18.40.

In field events Pleasant Grove pole vaulter Abigail Wagner was the only local athlete to make it to the finals’ round. She cleared 12 feet, three inches in the preliminaries, but on Saturday her best vault was 11 feet, 11 inches to end in a tie for ninth place.

Live scoring of the track and field championships in Clovis can be followed HERE

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Local tracksters preliminary results

Four Elk Grove-area track stars and a relay team from Laguna Creek have qualified for the finals of the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Event Name School Place Time/Mark
Boys 4x100m relay Laguna Creek 17th 42.32
Boys 110m hurdles Stephen Dahdouh Pleasant Grove 3rd 14.14*
Myles McFarland Cosumnes Oaks 8th 14.42*
Girls 400 meters Ihe Okoh Franklin 14th 56.68
Boys 100 meters Ian Dossman Franklin 11th 10.60
Girls 800 meters Theone Divinagracia Franklin 16th 2:14.91
Lilly Escorcia Elk Grove 18th 2:15.45
Boys 300m hurdles Stephen Dahdouh Pleasant Grove 12th 38.39
Boys 200 meters Ian Dossman Franklin 5th 21.27*
Boys 4x400m relay Laguna Creek 8th 3:19.59
Girls Pole Vault Abigail Wagner Pleasant Grove 10th 12'3"
*=qualified for finals, 5/27