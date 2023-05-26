Pleasant Grove hurdler Stephen Dahdouh took home a third-place medal Saturday from the 110 meter event at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis.
Dahdouh, the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion in the event, was nosed out by Davis David-Lyric of Upland (13.83 seconds) and Logan Lyght of Mater Dei (13.95 seconds). Dahdouh’s time was 14.21 seconds.
Cosumnes Oaks’ Myles McFarland also qualified for the finals in that same event but was disqualified for a hurdle violation.
Dahdouh was the only Elk Grove-area track athlete to medal in the finals of the two-day event. In the boys 200 meter dash, Ian Dossman of Franklin qualified for the finals and finished fifth in a time of 21.27 seconds. That was just .18 of a second behind the winner, Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills.
Laguna Creek’s 4x400 meter relay team finished in eighth place Saturday with a time of 3:18.40.
In field events Pleasant Grove pole vaulter Abigail Wagner was the only local athlete to make it to the finals’ round. She cleared 12 feet, three inches in the preliminaries, but on Saturday her best vault was 11 feet, 11 inches to end in a tie for ninth place.
Live scoring of the track and field championships in Clovis can be followed HERE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.